Ajay Mirpuri, tailor at centre of Kate-Meghan bridesmaids dress row, finally speaks up

At the time of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018, there were reports of a rift between Markle and Kate Middleton because the dresses made for the bridesmaids did not fit.

Luxury suit and dressmaker Ajay Mirpuri -- who was at the centre of the bridesmaids' dresses drama at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding -- has finally broken four years of silence about what had actually happened to have allegedly caused both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to shed tears.

Although Mirpuri clarified to the Daily Mail that he saw nothing of what is said to have gone on, he admitted that he and three staff had to work round the clock at Kensington Palace and Windsor Castle for four days before the 2018 nuptials after finding that none of the six bridesmaids' dresses made by French fashion house Givenchy fitted them well.

"If anything happened in the background, it didn't happen in front of me," Mirpuri told the publication. "But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times – and especially one at this high level; you've got to respect that. They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren't fitting – it's nerve-wracking."

"All six bridesmaids' dresses had to be fixed, and we did it. I'm a royalist and I wanted to do whatever I could with my small business to serve the Royal Family. We just got our heads down and said 'Now we're here, we've got to fix it so that on the day Britain comes off well'," Mirpuri, who has a showroom in London's West End, said. "Had this book (Prince Harry's memoir Spare) not come out, no-one would have known it was us. But if it saved the day, it saved the day, and good luck to them."

The 45-year-old told Daily Mail that he felt it was a shame that reports of the fall-out between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton overshadowed how the young bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, looked on the day.

"I won't say it upsets me, but in that whole big event, this (the row) is what's spoken about the most – it should be the fact that they (the bridesmaids) looked fabulous," Mirpuri told the publication.