Huawei adds Watch Active and Watch Elegant smartwatches under the Watch GT lineup

Chinese device maker Huawei launched its Watch GT smartwatch earlier this month in India. The device was launched in two variants — Classic and Sports. The company in its Paris launch event has unveiled two more editions of the Watch GT namely Watch Active and Watch Elegant.

Although both the smartwatches come with the name Watch GT in them, they have a different design compared to the Classic and Sports. The Active and Elegant both have different bezel patterns and dials.

Watch GT specs: What’s new and different

Starting with the Watch Active, It has a bigger 46mm case with a screen size of 1.39-inch. The AMOLED HD panel on the Active has a resolution of 454*454 pixels. It comes in two colours- Orange and Dark Green and has a battery life up to 14 days. It is priced at €249 (approximately Rs 19,400)

The Watch Elegant, on the other hand, has a smaller 42mm case with a 1.2-inch AMOLED HD display and a resolution of 390*390 pixels. Huawei claims that the smaller watch has a battery life up to 7 days. The Elegant is available in two colour options — Magic Pearl White and Tahitian Magic Black Pearl and is priced at €229 ( approximately Rs 17,800)

The common features

Both watches come with a Triathlon mode which tracks the data of swimming, cycling and running. The Triathlon mode would be coming to Watch Classic and Sport Edition via OTA update soon. The gadgets also support sleep monitoring with the help of TruSleep 2.0. The watches suggest over 200 different ways to improve sleep quality. The watches also monitor heart rate and have TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring. Both devices can monitor the user’s heart-rate for 24 hours continuously.

Other specifications include 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters. Both devices include Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO for connectivity. They also have sensors like 3D distance, Altitude barometer and compass. They run on LiteOS which does not have an app store.

There is no word on the availability of these smartwatches in India. But with the launch of Watch GT Classic and Sport, it is expected that Huawei would release the Active and Elegant variants in India as well.