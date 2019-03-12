App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei launches Watch GT, Band 3e and Band 3 Pro

A lowdown on the Honor Watch GT and the Band 3e and Band 3 Pro smartbands.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Huawei has launched the Watch GT in an event held in New Delhi. The company also launched two fitness bands called Huawei Band 3 Pro and Band 3.

Huawei Watch GT

The Huawei Watch GT took some time to reach the Indian market. Launched last year globally alongside the flagship device Mate20 Pro, the smartwatch has finally released in India. It has a round-dial design that comes with a  1.39-inch OLED touch-screen display. It has a resolution of 454*454 pixels and 326 PPI. The device comes with 16MB RAM and 128MB internal storage with a dual-chip architecture that Huawei claims can save up to 80 per cent of power consumption.

Talking about features, the smartwatch supports sleep tracking, optical heart-rate monitoring, and modes like swimming, hiking, cycling. The smartwatch comes with GPS, ambient light, barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer sensors.

related news

The biggest USP for Huawei’s Watch GT is the battery life. The company claims that its smartwatch offers a battery life of up to 14 days. The battery life may vary upon usage and can run the device for weeks. Huawei also claims that the heart-rate on the Watch GT can be monitored continuously for two weeks.

The device runs on Huawei’s LiteOS. It does not have an app store, and there is no word on its availability by Huawei in the future. The plastic build on the rear keeps the watch lightweight at 46 grams. The watch has water resistance up to 50 meters and comes in two variants — Classic and Sport and are available in two colour options — Black Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel.

The Classic Watch GT has been priced at Rs 16,990 whereas the Sports edition Is priced at Rs 15,990. It would go on sale starting March 19 on Amazon India.

Band 3e and Band 3 Pro

The Huawei Band 3 Pro is a fitness tracking device by Huawei that has a 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 2.5D curved glass protection. A metal frame surrounds the display and can be worn with a silicone strap. The band is powered by an Applo 3 chip. It features TruSleep 2.0 which tracks the sleep cycle and also includes IR sensors used to monitor heart rate. The band is capable of getting calls and notifications. It consists of a six-axis accelerometer and a detached PPG cardiotachometer. It is water resistant up to 50meters and weighs 25 grams. The device would be on sale via Amazon for Rs 4,699 starting March 26. It would be available in Obsydian Black and Space Blue.

Band 3e is an affordable fitness tracker that has Footwear mode. The new mode would assist in recording precise running data. The device is claimed to provide 97 per cent accuracy on running data courtesy of the six-axis gyroscope sensor. It has a water resistance of 50 meters. The band is priced at 1,699 and would be offered in two colours — Pink and Black.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #Huawei #Huawei Band 3 Pro #Huawei Band 3E #Huawei Watch GT

