How a tech-savvy Bengaluru auto driver tracked down a woman to return her AirPods

An auto driver in Bengaluru tracked down a woman to return her AirPods (Representative Image)

Stories of the tech-savvy residents of Bengaluru - generally accepted as the IT hub of India - have captivated the internet time and again. One such story that is currently in the limelight involves a woman, her misplaced AirPods and an autorickshaw driver who jumped through (digital) hoops to track her down and return said AirPods.

The woman, named Shidika, shared her story on Twitter, where it has impressed thousands.

Shidika said she lost her Apple AirPods while travelling to office in an auto. Half an hour after being dropped off at her WeWork location, however, she was surprised to see her auto driver show up at the entrance to return her wireless headphones.



Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner's name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me. @peakbengaluru

— Shidika Ubr (@shidika_ubr) November 15, 2022

“Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner's name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me,” wrote Shidika.

Her tweet has been widely shared on the microblogging platform, racking up nearly 10,000 ‘likes’ and a ton of comments.

“Sometimes I feel Bengaluru auto drivers are more tech savvy than any of us,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“A similar thing happened with me and my colleagues yesterday. We left our bag with a high cost electronic device in the auto. This was a normal auto but the auto person came back and waited near the office till one of us came out to give us the bag,” another said.

Some called it an example of a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment – a term that has evolved as a shorthand to anything tech-centric that can happen only in the IT capital of India.