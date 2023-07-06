Himachal hotel owner slams Delhi tourists who trashed room: ‘face this issue with Delhiites’

A viral video shows a trashed room at a hostel in Bir, Himachal Pradesh

The owner of a hostel in Bir, Himachal Pradesh, has slammed tourists from Delhi who left their deluxe room in a deplorable state. Raman Kumar Khadria, founder of The Lost Hostel in the picturesque Himachali village, said that Delhiites in particular are prone to misbehave when travelling.

Khadria shared a video which shows half-empty packets of food and bottles of alcohol littered across the room in which the tourists stayed. The video also shows broken chairs, utensils used as ashtrays and a towel scorched with cigarette marks. Discarded take-out packets of food were left on the bed and even on top of the cupboard, while overflowing trash bags were left on the floor.

“Gave this beautiful deluxe private room to a group from Delhi and see how they gave it back,” read the caption on the video, which has gone viral with nearly 2 million views on Instagram.



In his Instagram post, Khadria implied that a few people give Delhi a bad name as he slammed the tourists for trashing the room. He added that he used to tell people he is from Delhi, but has stopped doing so now as he is ashamed of the behaviour of some Delhiites.

“Shame on people who loves to travel like this,” the hostel owner wrote. “I have also spent my 4 beautiful years in Delhi & i also used to say I am from Delhi back in 2015 but later on I stopped saying ‘I am from Delhi’ because I ashamed from such activities few delhiites do while traveling & spoiling the name of the capital city which used to known as ‘Dil walo ki Dilli.’”

He added that he is not alone in facing this issue from Delhi residents – many others in the hospitality industry agree with him.

“I don't want to heart the sentiments of beautiful & kind hearted Delhi people. There are every kind of people exist in every city but sadly most of hoteliers in hospitality industry face this issue with Delhiites,” he wrote.