Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's all you need to know about Angriya — India's first luxury cruise

The luxury ship is named after the first Admiral of the Maratha Navy, Sarkhel Kanhoji Angre, popularly known as the ‘Shivaji of the Indian Sea’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Angriya
Image courtesy: Angriya

Angriya, India's first domestic luxury cruise line, has started ferrying tourists between Mumbai and Goa.

The cruise ship's first journey was flagged off by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari on October 20 in Mumbai.

Angriya will make four trips per week -- except during monsoons -- between Mumbai and Mormugao in Goa. It will not halt at any point during the journey.

The 131-metre long and 17-metre wide ship has been built in Japan and will be used to boost cruise tourism in India.

The Centre is looking to develop additional cruise routes across the country and connect Chennai and Kolkata as well.

Key features

The Angriya accommodates 350 tourists, 25 marine personnel and 60 hospitality staff.

There are 104 rooms on board, divided into eight categories, including dormitories, deluxe rooms and luxury suites.

The dormitory has bunk beds and while other rooms have single and double beds. Some suites are located at the underwater level.

Angriya has an underwater spa, gym, an infinity pool, two restaurants, six bars and three open decks. There are a total of seven decks.

The ship is named after the first Admiral of the Maratha Navy, Kanhoji Angre, popularly known as the 'Shivaji of the Indian Sea'.

The vessel is equipped with marine evacuation and emergency response systems.

Image courtesy: Angriya

Journey and pricing

While the ship is capable of completing the journey in eight hours, it sails at a leisurely pace to complete the journey in 14 hours.

Entry to pool, bars, restaurants and the library is free of cost. Children, however, are not allowed in areas where liquor is served.

The journey begins from Mumbai at 4.00 pm and ends in Goa the next day at 9.00 am. The ship departs Goa at 4.00 pm and reaches Mumbai at 9.00 am.

The timings have been fixed in a way that tourists can enjoy both sunrise and sunset during the journey.

Tickets are priced between Rs 4,300 and Rs 7,650 per person, depending on the category of room. These prices don't include meals, which cost Rs 2,000 per person, irrespective of the room category.

How to book: Bookings can be made through Angriya's website.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 10:17 am

tags #Angriya #Business #India #trends

