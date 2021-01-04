How Co-WIN app will let you register for COVID-19 vaccination

File image: A nationwide dry run being held to test India's COVID-19 vaccine delivery system (Image: News18)

With the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granting a restricted emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines – Serum Institute of India (SII)’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin – the focus has shifted to the mass vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus infection.

The Centre is hoping to vaccinate 25-30 crore people by July, with priority being given to healthcare and frontline workers. This is likely to be followed by senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities. Thus, vaccination of the remaining general population is still some time away.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

However, when the time comes, citizens will be able to self-register on the purpose-built Co-WIN application. The platform has been created by the government to help coordinate the massive inoculation process. It will also help health authorities monitoring of coronavirus vaccines in real-time. It is to be noted that the application has not been deployed for use by citizens and the modalities of the process may change.

Also read | Explained: Is CoWIN, India's digital vaccine management solution, ready for a massive rollout?

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Self-register on the Co-WIN app for COVID-19 vaccination:

> An individual can download the 'Co-WIN' app for free, which will help record vaccine date. The application will be reportedly available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and may also be available for devises running on KaiOS. The mobile app is an upgraded version of the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network).

> Administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module are the 5 modules in Co-WIN platform.

Also read: What to expect when you finally arrive at a centre for COVID-19 vaccination

> Citizens who are not frontline or healthcare workers will be able to register for getting the vaccine via the 'Registration Module'. This can only happen once the app is made available for the general population.

> Photo identity will be required for registration. The administrators will be able to track the information provided by citizens using the 'Administrator module'.

> Administrators will also be responsible for creating ‘sessions’ and the respective vaccinators and managers will receive relevant notifications and alerts.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: What you need to know about manufacturing and pricing

> The ‘vaccination module’ on the app will verify details of the beneficiary and update their vaccination status. The 'Beneficiary Acknowledgement Module' will then send an SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR-based certificates after they are given the doses.

> The ‘report module’ will prepare reports of how many vaccination sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended and how many people have dropped out, etc.