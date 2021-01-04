How Co-WIN app will let you register for COVID-19 vaccination

File image: A nationwide dry run being held to test India's COVID-19 vaccine delivery system (Image: News18)
With the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granting a restricted emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines – Serum Institute of India (SII)’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin – the focus has shifted to the mass vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus infection.
The Centre is hoping to vaccinate 25-30 crore people by July, with priority being given to healthcare and frontline workers. This is likely to be followed by senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities. Thus, vaccination of the remaining general population is still some time away.
However, when the time comes, citizens will be able to self-register on the purpose-built Co-WIN application. The platform has been created by the government to help coordinate the massive inoculation process. It will also help health authorities monitoring of coronavirus vaccines in real-time. It is to be noted that the application has not been deployed for use by citizens and the modalities of the process may change.
Self-register on the Co-WIN app for COVID-19 vaccination:
> An individual can download the 'Co-WIN' app for free, which will help record vaccine date. The application will be reportedly available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and may also be available for devises running on KaiOS. The mobile app is an upgraded version of the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network).
> Administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module are the 5 modules in Co-WIN platform.
> Citizens who are not frontline or healthcare workers will be able to register for getting the vaccine via the 'Registration Module'. This can only happen once the app is made available for the general population.
> Photo identity will be required for registration. The administrators will be able to track the information provided by citizens using the 'Administrator module'.
> Administrators will also be responsible for creating ‘sessions’ and the respective vaccinators and managers will receive relevant notifications and alerts.
> The ‘vaccination module’ on the app will verify details of the beneficiary and update their vaccination status. The 'Beneficiary Acknowledgement Module' will then send an SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR-based certificates after they are given the doses.
> The 'report module' will prepare reports of how many vaccination sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended and how many people have dropped out, etc.