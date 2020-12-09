Self-registration to get COVID-19 vaccines via Co-WIN: All you need to know

Three pharma companies have applied for emergency use authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccines in India

The vaccination drive is likely to begin soon in India with three vaccine-makers - Pfizer, Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech - having applied for emergency use authorisation of their vaccine candidates. The health ministry has come up with details of how the entire vaccination programme will take place.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said a digital platform 'Co-WIN' had been developed by the health ministry for real-time monitoring of coronavirus vaccine. Through this 'Co-WIN' platform people will be able to register themselves for vaccination.

"The digital platform Co-WIN application and Dashboard will help monitor the entire vaccination process." while addressing a press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Co-WIN' app to self-register for COVID-19 vaccine - All you need to know:

- An individual can download the 'Co-WIN' app for free very easily, which will help record vaccine date.

- If a person wants the vaccine, then, they can register themselves on it.

- Administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module are the 5 modules in Co-WIN platform.

- Administrators who will conduct these vaccination sessions, the administrator module is for them. Administrators can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified through the administrator module.

- People who want to get registered themselves for vaccination, registration module is for them. This module will help upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors.

- For verifying beneficiary details and updating vaccination status, vaccination module is helpful.

- After one gets vaccinated, beneficiaries will receive SMS and also it will generate QR(matrix barcode)-based certificates through the beneficiary acknowledgement module.

- Reports of how many vaccine sessions have been done, how many people have attended the sessions, and on how many people have dropped out will come under the report module.