COVID-19 : Ten states reporting 77 % of active cases, less hospitalisation due to vaccines: Health Ministry

Union Health Ministry said on January 27 that ten states were contributing at least 77 per cent of total active cases across the country. More than 90 per cent of the active cases, it said, are under home isolation, indicating mild to moderate clinical severity.

The Ministry said vaccines have remained beneficial for India as it has prevented deaths and resulted in less hospitalisation. At last 64 per cent patients who died during the third wave in Delhi were either not vaccinated or were having comorbidities, it said.

Catch all updates on Coronavirus Omicron on our Live Blog Here

As many as 9,672 cases of Omicron samples were recorded in January, 2022 which is about 75 percent of samples, as compared to 1,292 in December, 2021 according to Dr SK Singh, Director National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). He said cases of Delta variant were also found in states.

As on January 27, there are 22,02,472 active COVID-19 cases in India, the Health Ministry said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“The case positivity rate is at 17.75 percent (last week). Eleven states have more than 50,000 active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala have more than 3 lakh active cases,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union Ministry of Health said during the routine press conference on January 27

READ: Regular market approval granted for Covishield, Covaxin for use in adult population

There are over three lakh active cases in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala and over one lakh in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the Ministry said. As of January 26, as many as 551 districts were reporting case positivity rate of over 5 per cent, it said.

The Ministry said that at least 95 per cent first dose vaccination coverage and 74 per cent second dose coverage has been achieved in the country so far. Also, 97.03 lakh eligible population has received ‘precaution dose’, it said.

"On May 7, 2021, at peak of second wave of COVID-19 when there were 4,14,188 new cases and 3679 deaths, only 3 per cent people were fully vaccinated. On January 21, 2022, there were 3,47,254 new cases and 435 deaths while fully vaccinated people are 75 percent now,” Agarwal said

The Ministry officials also urged people with comorbidities be be extra careful and avoid large gatherings.

Also, read: COVID-19: Delhi lifts weekend curfew, odd-even for shops, but schools to stay shut

The Health Ministry officials said that early indications of a plateau in cases is being reported in certain geographies. The trend, however, needs to be observed and required precautions need to be continued, they said.

On January 27, India recorded 2,86,364 in the last 24 hours. With 3,06,357 recoveries, the number of active cases has declined to 22,02,472 across the country. The daily positivity rate has increased slightly to 19.59 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is now 17.75 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry.