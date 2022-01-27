COVID-19: Delhi lifts weekend curfew, odd-even for shops, but schools to stay shut

Delhi weekend curfew: The restrictions will be in place from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

The weekend curfew in the national capital has been lifted as the COVID-19 situation has looked up, according to sources.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the pandemic situation in the city. The virtual meeting was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal.

An official communication on the details of the decisions taken at the meeting is yet to arrive.



Delhi | Weekend curfew,odd-even for shops to go. Night curfew to continue.Schools' opening to be taken up in next DDMA meet.Weddings to be held with max 200 people or 50% capacity. 50% capacity for bars, restaurants&cinema halls. Govt offices to operate with 50% capacity: Sources

— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

The meeting was also supposed to take a call on the odd-even schedule for shops among other relaxations. Cinema halls and dine-in facilities of restaurant have also been allowed at 50 per cent capacity, the sources said.

Night curfew will, however, continue while weddings will to be allowed to be held with maximum 200 guests, an increase from 50 guests allowed earlier.

Schools, however, will remain closed for now, according to the sources. A decision on schools will be taken in the next DDMA meeting

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control and the city is expected to report less than 5,000 cases today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told news agency ANI. Jain also said the positivity rate in the national capital will also decline from the current 10 per cent.

"The COVID situation is in control. Today, Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10 per cent," the Minister said.

Delhi recorded 7,498 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 26 and 6,028 cases on January 25.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said the Delhi government will recommend the reopening of schools during the DDMA meeting.

Last week, the Delhi government had proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops. But the L-G suggested maintaining the status quo on the restrictions till the situation improved further.

The weekend curfew is implemented at 10pm on Friday and continues till Monday 5am. The decision to impose weekend curfew was taken by the DDMA on January 1 due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The DDMA had also imposed other restrictions including closure of all private offices dealing with non-essential services. A night curfew during weekdays is already in place from 10pm to 5am.