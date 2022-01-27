Omicron news roundup: Hong Kong’s gamble with zero-Covid policy, WHO warning on next variant and Elton John’s prolonged farewell

The singer who tested positive on January 25 has decided to postpone his concerts in Texas, which is part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

After American businesses, European ones hint at mass exodus of execs from Hong Kong: Bloomberg report

The Asian financial hub could witness a massive exodus of international workers and executives, if it continues its zero-Covid-19 policy. This warning was placed in a draft report by the European Chamber of Commerce, according to Bloomberg. “We anticipate an exodus of foreigners, probably the largest that Hong Kong has ever seen, and one of the largest in absolute terms from any city in the region” in recent history, the report said. The draft said that companies should be prepared for the financial hub to reopen only in 2024.

Why is it important?

During this Omicron-led wave, Hong Kong has been following China’s strict, zero-Covid policy, which could seriously dent its image as Asia’s World City. Only a few days ago, the American Chamber of Commerce had said that nearly 40% of its members are thinking of leaving the financial hub, unable to manage the lockdown rules.

Next Covid-19 variant could be more contagious than Omicron: WHO official

WHO’s Covid-19 technical head, Maria Van Kerkhove has said that the next variant is likely to be more contagious, though their severity may be less or more.

Why is it important?

Many people are seeing the Omicron wave as signalling the end of the pandemic, believing future variants to be successively weaker. Kerkhove’s statement is a warning against that misplaced optimism. “There is no guarantee of that. We hope that that is the case, but there is no guarantee of that and we can’t bank on it,” she said.

Infections reach record numbers in Americas: PAHO

The Pan American Health Organisation has said 8 million new Covid-19 infections reported last week is the highest number reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Why is it important?

The rise in numbers is illustrative of Omicron’s infectiousness. “As COVID cases are spreading more actively – and more quickly – than ever before, it’s clear that Omicron has become the predominant … strain in our region at the moment,” said PAHO director Carissa Etienne in a press briefing.

Elton John postpones US concert

The singer who tested positive on January 25 has decided to postpone his concerts in Texas. Organisers have told fans to retain their tickets for the later event.

Why is it important?

This was to be one of 300 concerts across five continents as part of the pop singer’s farewell tour. The singer has said that he hopes to be well enough for the next concert in the series, to be held on January 29 in Arkansas.

