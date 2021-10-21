100 crore Covid vaccines administered: Survey finds 61% Indian citizens willing to take third dose

Source: AP

As India achieved the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses milestone, at least 61 percent of citizens have expressed willingness to take the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, if available, in the next six months, a survey has found.

Another 27 percent of respondents said they would want a third dose only if COVID-19 is or is likely to become prevalent at the time of availability of the third dose. Only six percent of citizens said they do not want to take the third dose, according to the findings of the survey by LocalCircles.

The survey received 9,245 responses from citizens residing in 301 districts of India. While 68 percent of respondents were men 32 percent were women. Around 43 percent of respondents were from tier 1 cities,29 percent from tier 2 and 28 percent from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

The survey aimed to gauge citizens' willingness towards taking the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine once it is made available in the next six months.

“This indicates that at this point majority of the population is willing to take the third dose to stay protected from COVID-19. While 61 per cent will take the third dose regardless, 27 per cent will take it if COVID-19 cases were to become prevalent again. This leaves only 12 per cent of citizens either qualifying as hesitant for the third dose or undecided at this point,” the survey said.

India crossed the 100-crore vaccine dose mark on October 21, a milestone in its fight against coronavirus, overcoming logistic challenges and hesitancy as healthcare workers climbed mountains, crossed rivers and walked deserts to jab adult Indians against the dreaded virus.

It took India nine months to administer 100 crore jabs, with 74 percent of the adult population getting the first dose. More than 31 percent are fully vaccinated

The vaccine hesitancy study released by LocalCircles earlier this month indicated that only seven crore of the 94 crore Indian adults were hesitant. With 70 crore Indians already having taken the first dose, this means that over the next few months another 17 crore adults will hopefully take their first dose.

“People also believe that all activities of the economy being unlocked and schools working with full attendance are likely to lead rise in COVID-19 cases and hence the third dose once it becomes available will help them in staying protected from COVID-19,” it said.