100 Crore Vaccination Milestone LIVE Updates: PM Modi says we are witnessing 'triumph of Indian science'

October 21, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark. The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

India has hit the milestone of administering 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines today. The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 100 crore on October 21. In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat, and said it was the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra