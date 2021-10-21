MARKET NEWS

India
October 21, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

100 Crore Vaccination Milestone LIVE Updates: PM Modi says we are witnessing 'triumph of Indian science'

100 Crore Jabs Achievement LIVE Updates: The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

100 Crore Vaccination LIVE Updates: India has hit the milestone of administering 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines today. The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 100 crore on October 21. In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat, and said it was the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra
Modi. India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark. The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. A series of events have been lined up to celebrate the landmark achievement. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
  • October 21, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST

    100 Crore Vaccination Milestone LIVE Updates | FM Nirmala Sitharaman: The world’s largest vaccination drive has created a new landmark as one billion anti COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India.  Congratulations to all citizens for this! #VaccineCentury

  • October 21, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

    100 Crore Vaccination Milestone LIVE Updates | Congratulations pour in as India races past 100-crore-jab milestone

    Praise has poured in for India reaching the 100-crore-vaccination milestone from all quarters, from both domestic and global voices. Congratulating the people & healthcare workers of India, NITI Aayog Member-Health VK Paul said it was remarkable to reach the 100-crore-dose mark for any nation, especially counting that it was attained in just over nine months since the vaccination program had started in India.

    "This extraordinary feat was not possible in this short period of time without strong political leadership, intersectoral convergence, dedicated efforts of the entire health and frontline workforce and the people themselves," Poonam Khetrapal, World Health Organization Regional Director, South-East Asia said. Continue reading...

  • October 21, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST

    100 Crore Vaccination Milestone LIVE Updates | To counter the biggest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses: PM Narendra Modi

  • October 21, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

    100 Crore Vaccination Milestone LIVE Updates | Union Home Minister Amit Shah: India's achievement of 100 crore COVID19 vaccinations under PM Modi's leadership has re-acquainted the world with the immense potential of New India.

  • October 21, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    100 Crore Vaccination Milestone LIVE Updates | CM Yogi Adityanath meets health workers and beneficiaries at COVID19 vaccination centre set up at Saraswati Shishu Mandir as India crosses 100 crore vaccinations mark

  • October 21, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    100 Crore Vaccination Milestone LIVE Updates | PM Modi says we are witnessing 'triumph of Indian science'

    PM Modi tweets: India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury

  • October 21, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST

    100 Crore Vaccination Milestone LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra administer maximum number of doses

    India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark. The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

  • October 21, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

    100 crore COVID-19 vaccines: These Indian states administered the most doses

    India has now administered more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses since it began its vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. India accounts for about 15 percent of the total vaccine doses administered worldwide as of October 21. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has administered the most over 122 million doses, followed by Maharashtra (93 million) and West Bengal (68 million). Read more here...

  • October 21, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    100 Crore Vaccination Milestone LIVE Updates | India Inc says 100 crore doses is a big confidence builder

    India's top business leaders and entrepreneurs have lauded the country's landmark feat in administering 100 crore vaccine doses, stating that the scale and the complexity of the feat are unparalleled. They have also said that the robust vaccination numbers are the biggest confidence builder in times of pandemic and that India needs to continue to double down on the pace as it presses ahead to fully vaccinate the entire adult population. India hit a vaccine century on October 21st, 2021, becoming the second country in the world after China to administer 100 crore doses. Read more here...

  • October 21, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    100 Crore Vaccination Milestone LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi visits RML Hospital as the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses the 100 crore mark. Check pictures

