In Charts | COVID-19 cases and vaccination: India vs other countries

India scripts history.

We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury October 21, 2021

India administered 1 billion (100 crore) COVID-19 vaccine doses on October 21 in a span of just over nine months, a commendable feat for a country with a 1.3 billion population scattered far and wide, including some of the most remote places. The efforts of healthcare workers and vaccinators have been lauded by all, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since the pandemic, India has reported over 34 million COVID-19 cases and 452,811 deaths. More than 33 million people have recovered, as per the October 21 update.

India currently has 178,831 active COVID-19 cases, or 1 percent of the global active case load, whereas the US accounts for 54 percent, the most. In terms of cases and deaths per million, too, India fares better than some other countries. The number of vaccine doses administered by India are currently 2x that of the US, 5x that of Japan and 9x that of Germany.

It took India 278 days starting January 16 to administer 1 billion jabs. More than 50 percent of the adult population have got the first dose and over 21 percent have received both doses. The landmark figure was crossed despite the challenges of a large population and people living in remote areas. The efforts put in by healthcare workers and vaccinators in reaching such locations have been commendable.

Here's how India fares compared with others on COVID-19: