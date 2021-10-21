MARKET NEWS

In Pics | ASI illuminates 100 monuments in Tricolour to celebrate 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations in India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under the Ministry of Culture illuminated 100 monuments across India in the Tricolour as the country achieved the milestone of administrating 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The 100 monuments that were lit up in the Tricolour include UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Konark Temple, St Francis of Assisi Church, and Nalanda University, among others. Here are pictures of a few

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 09:04 PM IST
Bhubaneswari Temple Tripura (Image: ANI)
Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar
Red Fort in Delhi (Image: ANI)
Charminar in Hyderabad (Image: ANI)
Metcalfe Hall in Kolkata (Image: ANI)
Qutub Minar in Delhi (Image: ANI)
Old Currency Building in Kolkata (Image: ANI)
Tags: #Archaeological Survey of India #coronavirus #COVID-19 Vaccination
first published: Oct 21, 2021 09:04 pm

