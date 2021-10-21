Government to mark big billion jabs milestone with India's largest khadi tricolour, illumination, song

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 69.26 crore people have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 27.88 crore are fully vaccinated. (Representative image)

India today hit the milestone of administering one billion, or 100 crore, doses of vaccines against coronavirus today, nine months after the mega inoculation drive began. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is “witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.”

“India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat,” PM Modi tweeted.

The government has planned various events and activities to mark the landmark number of jabs in the country.



India scripts history.

We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning visited Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) Hospital. The Prime Minister, who was accompanied by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, interacted with hospital officials.

To mark the completion of administering of 100 crore, the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, will be displayed at Delhi's Red Fort today, news agency PTI quoted official sources as saying. The same tricolour with dimensions 225 feet by 150 feet was unfurled on Gandhi Jayanti in Leh, they said.

Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at Red Fort in the afternoon. The minister visited the COVID-19 war room in Delhi to interact with the staff there. He also distributed sweets.

All Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments across states, including Red Fort and Qutb Minar, will be illuminated to mark the occasion.

Local folk and handloom artists are also set to come out with their unique creations.

At sea ports in coastal states, there will be announcement from ships of ships.

India recorded 18,454 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases recorded in the country to over 3.41 crore. 160 deaths were logged in the last 24 hours.