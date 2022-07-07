Happy birthday MS Dhoni: Watch how 'Captain Cool' celebrated his 41st birthday in the UK

MS Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday in the presence of friends and family (Screengrab from a video shared on Instagram by @sakshisingh_r)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday today. Dhoni -- considered to be one of the finest captains the game of cricket has ever seen -- brought in his birthday with a small party for friends and family in the UK. His wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni delighted fans by sharing an inside glimpse of the low-key gathering, where the cricket fraternity was represented by Rishabh Pant. MS Dhoni brought in his 41st birthday in style, shows the video shared by his wife on Instagram. It shows him cutting a cake – one of the two placed on the table in front of him.

Behind him, a giant banner in gold declares “Happy Birthday Mahi.”

Sakshi posted another photo from the party on her Instagram Stories.

Dhoni and his wife are currently in the UK, where the former cricketer also enjoyed tennis at the ongoing Wimbledon 2022. A selfie shows him in the stands to witness the Wimbledon quarterfinals. MS Dhoni, dressed in a grey blazer, white shirt and sunglasses, looked the definition of ‘Captain Cool’.



Many Happy Returns of the Day, MS. This is one time I don’t want you to get anywhere near a century! #MSDhoni

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with wishes for the cricketer. Besides his former teammates, prominent industrialists, international athletes and Bollywood celebrities also wished MS Dhoni on his 41st birthday.



Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/oD7o5VnJVK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2022





An idol & an inspiration

Here's wishing @msdhoni - former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/uxfEoPU4P9 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2022

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career.