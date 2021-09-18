MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Storyboard | FCB Interface, Dentsu Webchutney, DDB Mudra and Ogilvy lead in the Lions Creativity Report

India ranks tenth in the Location Rankings for the second time in a row.

Priyanka Nair
September 18, 2021 / 04:11 PM IST
FCB Interface’s ‘The Punishing Signal’ for the Mumbai Police. (Image: screen grab)

FCB Interface’s ‘The Punishing Signal’ for the Mumbai Police. (Image: screen grab)

The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, the Oscars of global advertising, has revealed the global advertising industry’s top performing companies, people, and regions as part of its annual global rankings.

The list: This year, India ranks tenth in the Location Rankings for the second time in a row. FCB Interface Mumbai tops the India agency rankings followed by Dentsu Webchutney Mumbai and DDB Mudra Mumbai.

In the regional rankings, Indian agencies got four spots in the top ten, with FCB Interface Mumbai coming in at second, Dentsu Webchutney Mumbai getting the fourth spot, DDB Mudra Mumbai at seven and Ogilvy India Mumbai sliding in at eighth.

How they do it: Lions Creativity Report’s rankings are compiled using data from Lion-winning and shortlisted work across 2020 and 2021, with PwC as the process integrity partner of the festival since 2013.

At the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity this year, Indian agencies bagged a total of 22 Lions during the virtual awards. Of the 29,074 entries that poured in from 90 countries, India sent 699. These were entries from the past two years, as the awards were paused due to the pandemic in 2020.

Close

Related stories

Campaign reloaded: Many Indian campaigns won big at Cannes Lions this year. FCB Interface’s ‘The Punishing Signal’ for the Mumbai Police made the right kind of noise.

The agency picked up seven Lions, including a gold, across categories like Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Brand Experience & Activation, and PR, for the campaign that addressed the city’s noise pollution through an innovative activation - #HonkResponsibly.

DDB Mudra’s ‘Project Free Period’ for sanitary pads brand Stayfree won a Gold Lion in the Creative Strategy—one of only three golds awarded in the category. The campaign focused on women who looked forward to their periods—sex workers.

Dentsu India’s digital-led creative agency Dentsu Webchutney picked up seven Lions. The agency won three silver and two bronze Lions for Vice Media’s ‘The 8-Bit Journo’ campaign in the Direct Lion, Creative Strategy, Mobile and Digital Craft categories. One Silver Lion in the Entertainment category for the ‘World’s Most Reported Trailer’ campaign. Dentsu Webchutney has also bagged a bronze Lion for Swiggy’s ‘The Better Half Recipes’ campaign in the Creative e-commerce category.

Priyanka Nair
Tags: #Ad agency #Advertising #Cannes #Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity #DDB Mudra #Dentsu Webchutney #FCB Interface #Lions Creativity Report #Storyboard
first published: Sep 18, 2021 03:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.