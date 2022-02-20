In search of Someplace Else in Mumbai

Someplace Else in BKC, Mumbai, is dripping in colour, from the velvet booths to the wall of technicolored timber that is the backdrop for live music performances.

It’s a packed house on a Thursday evening and the crowd is swaying to Cher’s ‘I will Survive’ rendered flawlessly by the band Soul Temple. I am at Someplace Else (SPE), the Mumbai outpost of the celebrated pub and live music space at The Park Hotel, Kolkata.

Those who have been to the original will be pleasantly surprised by the change of pace and style. Unlike the nostalgia-drenched interiors of warm woodwork, rustic brick walls, leather armchairs and stained-glass ceiling of the flagship SPE, the BKC cousin is younger and dripping in colour.

Plush velvet booths make for cosy seating while a wall of technicoloured timber marks the backdrop for live music performances. Pretty much all of the seats offer a great view.

Jimikand and Chukandar Galouti

Let the music play

Like the Kolata SPE, live acts are the main draw of the Mumbai chapter too. Expect a wide range of music from jazz, blues, rock, metal, soul to the most eclectic melody the city has to offer.

Thursday evenings and brunches on Sundays are dedicated to live performances while a DJ takes over every Friday. Open-mic nights and stand up comic acts are also on the cards.

Though a small space, the vibe at Someplace Else is electrifying. With an ornate ceiling dotted with cane saucers, a state-of-the-art sound system and a moss wall for the best acoustics a live show at SPE Mumbai becomes a full-sensory experience.

And even if you’re not in the mood to rock and roll to a live band, it’s worth stopping by to sink a few drinks at the dazzling bar framed by pink and blue crystal balls.

Try the Pina de Feugu a tequila-laced cocktail that goes down a lot faster than you might intend. Which is a good thing in my books.

Bourbon lovers are taken seriously here. Ask for the bourbon-based Apple Pie cocktail which pairs like a dream with the mutton ghee roast.

Bourbon-based Apple Pie cocktail

The finger food menu includes a range of sushi, dimsums, nachos and tikkas. There are bento boxes, too, aimed at the corporate crowd of BKC.

The near future lineup of live music acts include performances by Tricia Rego, Dissonant Harmony and InRegalia. If you are a passionate live music lover, there’s no place like Someplace Else in Mumbai.

Location: Level 2, Jio World Drive, BKC.

Tel: +917045245183