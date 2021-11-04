Deepika Jindal: We women need to create an ecosystem of confidence and growth

Deepika Jindal is the creative director and joint managing director of JSL Lifestyle Ltd, chairperson and mentor of the OP Jindal Modern School and Vidya Devi Jindal School, and chairperson of the OP Jindal Cancer Hospital and NC Jindal Institute of Medical Care & Research.

Deepika Jindal talks about steel, spirituality, skilling, and karma in one quick breath. She flits between the Bhagwad Gita, her acceptance of the tenets of the Brahmkumaris, the need for women to speak for themselves and her journey as a shy girl from Kolkata who now heads a Rs 450-crore company.

Jindal is creative director and joint managing director of JSL Lifestyle Ltd, known for its arty take on steel kitchenware and décor. She is also the chairperson and mentor of the OP Jindal Modern School and Vidya Devi Jindal School as well as the chairperson of the OP Jindal Cancer Hospital and NC Jindal Institute of Medical Care & Research.

But it is at Arttdínox that she first got a chance to shine. Arttdínox, which proclaims art in stainless steel, has produced some iconic designs like the Alladin Collection inspired by Alladin’s lamp; the Pink Bloom in which pink buds with steel sepals sit on the lid of a serving bowl; the Poppy Collection; and the Royal Lapiz Dinnerset with splendid etchings.

Deepika Jindal married into the prominent Jindal Steel family when she wasn't yet 20. Educated at Loreto Convent, Jindal did not immediately think about participating in the family business. However, even amid the responsibilities of being a wife and a mother, Deepika never lost touch with what she loved - design and decoration. On special occasions and family gatherings, she’d take charge of the home makeover. From the colour of the drapes and buntings, she graduated to designing steel objects.

Steel was an obvious choice; it’s the metal alloy that the Jindals are synonymous with in India. Jindal noticed that “stainless steel was used mostly for storage or cooking purposes, but not for serving purpose in the kitchen”.

“We really felt that somebody should invest in designs and create an awareness as to how stainless steel can become part of your life. That is how Arttdínox started. We started more as a design company initially, trying as to how we can design better products out of stainless steel, taking the core benefits of the product as the material as it’s easy to maintain and is hygienic, too,” Jindal says.

With a hesitant start nearly 15 years ago, Arttdínox now has a pan-India presence. From being on the verge of shutting down a decade ago, home décor and lifestyle stainless steel brand Arttdínox is set to offer an alternative as the world turns away from plastic.

Following her passion to promote stainless steel, Jindal founded The Stainless art gallery, where she encourages artists to work with the material. The company is now in expansive mode - JSL has diversified into plumbing, OEMs, modular kitchen, products.

Deepika Jindal often steps out of the boardroom to pay forward the kindness that life has shown her. As chairperson of the Jindal Stainless Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of Jindal Stainless Ltd, she has spearheaded several projects like a water purification unit in Pathredi village, a plantation drive in Hisar, a teachers’ workshop with Sachi Saheli, and a collaboration with NABARD for the Krishi Unnati Project, among others. Her focus remains on skilling and generating financial independence.

Beyond livelihood, Jindal lays emphasis on skills of the mind and the heart. “Academics are extremely important but if we want a better world, spiritual guidance should be included in the school curriculum. We should imbibe the lesson of giving importance to one’s self in everyone. Learn to pay attention to one’s happiness and dignity. Drill into everyone the fact that they are responsible for their lives. Teach everyone truthfulness, selfless, and empathy,” says Jindal.

Now that she has designed an empire, Jindal also dreams of a day when there will be more female representation in the corporate world. To make the top of the corporate pyramid more gender-inclusive, she does not harp on gender inequality and gender-skewed conduct of the boardroom.

“We women need to share our success stories and create an ecosystem of confidence and growth. We need to create leadership in us. The core strength needs to come from within. We need to keep trying. We must change. We must adapt,” says Jindal, interspersing the motivational speech with tales of her own trials, tribulations and the final victory lap.