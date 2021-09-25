If Covid Vanished, JSL Lifestyle's Rajesh Mohata would like to visit Turkey and see Fifa World Cup 2022

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before Covid-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

Lifestyle is Rajesh Mohata’s sphere. And lifestyle is one of the several aspects of our lives severely impacted by the pandemic. When mere living becomes difficult, living it up is out of the question.

A year and a half into the crisis, vaccines have granted us a bit of a shield against Covid. There are signs of the world opening up. Travel has resumed. Sports events with full attendance have been held. In fact, Mohata, CEO and executive director, Jindal Stainless Lifestyle Limited (JSLL), hopes to attend next year’s football World Cup in Qatar.

There’s lots more, of course, that Mohata would like to do in a post-Covid world, as he tells us in this conversation.

If Covid went away or became manageable, which destination would you like to travel to first and why?

Once the border reopens, I would like to visit Turkey. It has historic splendour as well as modernism.

Which restaurant/bar would you go to first and why?

I hope we get a chance to indulge in some Indian street food and enjoy delicacies like we used to in pre-Covid days.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to and why?

I would like to invite Cristiano Ronaldo, and would love to know his experience on the recent Manchester United transfer.

What public performance/occasion would you like to attend?

I would like to experience at least a couple of matches of FIFA 2022 in Qatar.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

I am really looking forward to participating in one of the marathons in the near future.

What new skills would you like to learn?

I would like to brush up on my culinary skills, as I don’t get a chance to cook that often.

A song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid-free world.

I believe one should live life to its fullest and cherish every moment, and that makes me think of the title track of Kal Ho Na Ho.

What would your approach to money be for life post-Covid?

I feel the pandemic has made each one of us realise the value of life and the importance of our friends, families and people around us. People have started giving preference to experience over money.

What new invention would you like to see that would help us deal with future pandemics?

The pandemic has compelled us to lock ourselves indoors to stay safe. However, limited mobility has also increased the risk of other health issues. I believe advancements in the technology of wearables like FitBit and the ability to sense and monitor our vitals to prevent the possibility of a heart attack will be a game-changer and could save a lot of lives.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Live life stress-free and closer to your near and dear ones.