If Covid vanished, Abhinav Jindal would go to F1 races, seek more human connection

Abhinav Jindal, CEO and founder, Kimaya Himalayan - makers of Yavira and Bee Young beer.

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before Covid-19. To that end, we've been running ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

A full-screen, slow-mo video on the website of Kimaya Himalayan Beverages shows honey golden beer sloshing about in a glass. With innovations like a basmati Pilsner (named Yavira, Sanskrit for beer) and a crafted strong beer (Bee Young), Kimaya Himalayan have made an impression on India’s increasingly discerning brew drinkers.

The company says it has earned revenue of Rs 129 crore since its inception in 2019 and is profitable at an operational level.

The pandemic, however, has taken the fizz out of life as we knew it.

But when normalcy returns, Abhinav Jindal, Kimaya Himalayan’s CEO and founder, would like to explore different places and seek new experiences. In this interaction, he shares his wishlist for life after Covid.

If Covid went away or became manageable, which destination would you like to travel to first and why?

I am an avid traveller and have quite a few locations in mind where I plan to visit once the Covid situation is more manageable or settled for good. Being a beer enthusiast, the first destination on my list is Germany. I have been eager to go there, try as many beer styles as I can and experience the cultures that all the cities have to offer.

Another country on my list is Czech Republic, definitely for the beers. A nice beach vacation in Ibiza would be ideal for summer.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

Delhi, Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru have some great options, so it’s a long list for me. Some of the names on top of my mind are Mirage (a Goa and Bengaluru chain); Saz on the Beach in Goa; The Bier Library and Byg Brewski in Bengaluru; Saz, BoTai, Speakeasy, Dear Donna in Delhi/ Gurgaon.

I would love to engage with their promoters to understand ways and associations to propagate the beer culture as a social tradition in India. We should come together and chalk out ways to provide consumers with new-age house brews at par with international standards. I believe that the key players in the industry are capable of producing various styles and expanding the flavour spectrum to bridge that gap.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to and why?

I adore James Watt, CEO of BrewDog. It will be a delight to sit down with him and discuss his journey so far, his ideas, his approach to turn those into money-spinners.

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

Apart from my love for beer, I’m passionate about cars and high-performance sports. I have been a regular at Formula1 races, and would love to experience the adrenaline rush at the tracks again. The Singapore GP, with its street circuit, is close to my heart.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

Due to the pandemic, we’ve been unable to host our annual conference.

I am looking forward to spend some time with my entire team, where we can socialize freely and enjoy each other’s company.

What new skill would you like to learn?

One thing that has been on my bucket list for a long time now is learning to fly. Once the pandemic is slightly settled and if I can get away from my work commitments, flying is the first thing that I would try.

What would your approach to money be for life post Covid?

Spend wisely. I’d be more than happy to spend money on people who need it, on things that are likely to add value to myself, my loved ones and especially my venture. Investing in various prospects that have the potential to become an asset for you is always my first choice.

What new invention/ gadget would you like to see that would help us deal with future health crises?

We already see too many inventions and gadgets available to humankind in today’s time. We need to start spending time with ourselves and our loved ones rather than being attached to devices all the time. I think, for once, we need to forget about these things and just pretend that none of that exists. Invest more time building human connection.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

‘Live life to the fullest’ will be my motto after the pandemic. Put your best food forward and strive for perfection for not only myself but for every little thing that I can do for people around me. The one thing that the pandemic has taught me is to explore every chance to try out new things, adventures, and face and conquer challenges.