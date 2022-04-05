'This award is for India': Grammy winner Falguni Shah tells PM Modi

Grammys 2022: Falguni Shah thanked PM Modi after he congratulated her for the Grammy win.

Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, who has won a Grammy for her children's music album A Colourful World, received a special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children’s Music Album at the Grammys," Narendra Modi said in a tweet. "Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours."

Shah, who uses the stage name "Falu", thanked the prime minister for his wishes.

"I am so honored Honorable Prime Minister Modi ji," she said. "Thank you for you encouragement. This award is for India. I'm the daughter of India and it is my dream to see India getting represented again and again on a global level!"



I am so honored Honorable Prime Minister Modiji. Thank you for you encouragement. This Award is for India. I'm the daughter of India and it is my dream to see India getting represented again and again on a global level! @RecordingAcad

— Falu (@FaluMusic) April 5, 2022

Shah's Grammy-winning album explores the "day-to-day of a child's wonder" and also takes listeners on a journey through South Asia.

Read:

Grammys 2022: Indian-American Falguni Shah wins award for children's album

Ricky Kej 'speechless' over PM Modi's note on Grammy win: 'Hope I made you proud'

This was the second Grammy nomination for Shah. Her first one was for Falu's Bazaar, another album celebrating the sights of a diverse world.

New York-based Shah, who spent her early years in Mumbai, is trained in the Jaipur musical tradition and in the Benares-style Thumrie. She is known for bringing Indian melodies and western sounds together.

At Grammys 2022, another Indian artiste emerged as a winner -- Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej. He won a Grammy in the best new album category for Divine Tides along with American musician Stewart Copeland.

Modi, in a message for Kej, described his achievement as remarkable.

“Wow.. speechless to receive praise from the Hon'ble Prime Minister himself," Kej said in response. "Thank you @narendramodi ji, I hope I made you proud."