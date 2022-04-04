Grammys 2022: Indian-American Falguni Shah wins award for children's album

Grammys 2022: Falguni Shah, known by her stage name "Falu", accepts her award for children's album "A Colourful World". (Image credit: Twitter/@RecordingAcad)

Indian-American artiste Falguni Shah has won the Best Children's Music Album Grammy this year for "A Colourful World".

Falguni Shah, who uses the stage name "Falu", is focused on using her music to send the messages of inclusivity and unity. In her Grammy-winning album, she sings about kites, colours and rainbows.

"(The album) take families on a musical journey through South Asia and the day-to-day of a child's wonder, as well as through her (Falu's) artist-in-residence position at Carnegie Hall," her official website says.

The New York-based singer, a two-time Grammy nominee, had moved to the US in 2000.

In her early years in Mumbai, she trained in the Jaipur musical tradition and in the Benares-style Thumrie under Kaumudi Munshi.

Shah has collaborated with ace musicians AR Rahman and Philip Glass, rapper Wyclef Jean, singer-songwriter Ricky Martin and the Blues Traveler band, among others.

The artiste is known for blending Indian melodies and western sounds.

Her first Grammy-nominated album, "Falu's Bazaar", which she created after the birth of her son, was a musical journey through South Asian culture and around the globe.

"The album and live show celebrate the instruments, languages, sights, and humanity of a diverse world," her website says. "Children learn through song how to introduce themselves in Hindi, obeying traffic signals, about animals, counting, spices, South Asian cooking, diversity of cultures, and how to have fun as part of a human train!"

​Presently, Shah

performs with her band Falu & Karyshma.