    EY executive takes mother to Singapore on her first foreign trip… second woman from her village

    The EY executive said that his mother had spent her entire life in the village and had never even seen an airplane closely before the trip.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
    Dattatray Jadhav with his mother. (Image: @dattajadhav44/LinkedIn)

    An Ernst and Young executive took his mother to Singapore on her first foreign trip and shared photos from the visit on LinkedIn where she wore a simple saree and posed with her son. She is the second woman from her village to take an international trip – the first being the man, Dattatray Jadhav’s wife. Jadhav works in EY Singapore and lives there.

    “Yesterday I could get my mom here in Singapore to show her this beautiful part of the world, and right today I have decided to take her to show my office & city area. It's hard to express the emotions and happiness that she is feeling through,” Jadhav wrote on LinkedIn.

    He added that his mother had spent her entire life in the village and had never even seen an airplane closely before the trip.

    “Yes, she became the first one from her generation to travel abroad and the second lady from my village (Of course first one is my wife). A pretty special moment for me and family,” Jadhav added saying that the only thing that hurt him was that his father was not alive to experience this or take this trip with his mother.