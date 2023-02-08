EY executive takes mother to Singapore on her first foreign trip… second woman from her village

Dattatray Jadhav with his mother. (Image: @dattajadhav44/LinkedIn)

An Ernst and Young executive took his mother to Singapore on her first foreign trip and shared photos from the visit on LinkedIn where she wore a simple saree and posed with her son. She is the second woman from her village to take an international trip – the first being the man, Dattatray Jadhav’s wife. Jadhav works in EY Singapore and lives there.

“Yesterday I could get my mom here in Singapore to show her this beautiful part of the world, and right today I have decided to take her to show my office & city area. It's hard to express the emotions and happiness that she is feeling through,” Jadhav wrote on LinkedIn.

He added that his mother had spent her entire life in the village and had never even seen an airplane closely before the trip.

“Yes, she became the first one from her generation to travel abroad and the second lady from my village (Of course first one is my wife). A pretty special moment for me and family,” Jadhav added saying that the only thing that hurt him was that his father was not alive to experience this or take this trip with his mother.

He had one request for everyone else who do travel.

“I really urge people who are traveling/traveled to show the other beautiful part of the world to your parents, irrespective of the period you are traveling for. Trust me, their happiness cannot be measured,” he wrote.

He said that even before he moved to Singapore, he wanted to bring his mother there – that was always his goal. He thanked his company for the opportunity that arose because of the job.

Jadhav’s post was liked over 4.48 lakh times and many lauded him for giving this experience to his mother.

He thanked the people for the encouragement.

“I would like to THANK each one of you, this is truly, truly special. The amount of love, support, blessings and wishes that we have received is humongous! Always grateful for the overwhelming stuff. I feel the purpose of this post is done even if 1% of the viewer do this for their parents and in laws. It doesn’t haven’t to be only outside the country. They find their happiness wherever you take them along with you!” he wrote.

Jadhav is a native of Maharashtra.