English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan's blue wristwatch's price is more than enough to buy a flat in Mumbai

    Shah Rukh Khan's watch is called the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar from Audemars Piguet and is worth a whopping Rs 4.98 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan wearing his Audemars Piguet during

    Shah Rukh Khan wearing his Audemars Piguet during "Pathaan" promotions.

    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, one of the richest actors in the world, owns several expensive items. The actor, whose net worth is an upwards of $700 million, was seen in a video with actor Deepika Padukone following a skincare routine where he was sporting a blue wristwatch.

    Users asked anonymous Instagram fashion watchdog Diet Sabya about the watch and the account delivered.


    The watch that Khan, 57, was wearing is an Audemars Piguet – one of the most expensive watch brands in the world. A quick search and Diet Sabya also came out with the exact model and its price.


    The watch is called the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar and is worth a whopping Rs 4.98 crore.