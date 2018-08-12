App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2018 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR to acquire SPI Cinemas in massive deal to expand presence in south India

PVR is looking to enhance its presence in markets that SPI operates in including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Multiplex chain PVR announced on August 12 that it is acquiring SPI Cinemas, one of the largest cinema exhibition players in South India. SPI has a network of 76 screens across 17 properties and 10 cities.

PVR is looking to enhance its presence in markets that SPI operates in including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerbuinala and Mumbai.

With the acquisition, PVR’s total screen count will increase to 706 screens across 152 properties and 60 cities. The acquisition will propel PVR as the seventh largest cinema exhibitor in the world in terms of annual admissions at theatres, which would be in excess of 100 million.

In a statement, PVR said that under the terms of the proposed acquisition, PVR would acquire 222,711 equity shares of SPI Cinemas constituting 71.7 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of SPI from existing shareholders for a total consideration of Rs 633 crores and issue 1.6 million equity shares of PVR Limited constituting 3.3 per cent of the diluted paid up equity share capital of the company pursuant to a scheme of amalgamation between SPI and PVR.

related news

The transaction is expected to be closed in next 30 days and the merger process is expected to be completed in the next 9-12 months.

“The acquisition of SPI Cinemas is of significant strategic value for PVR and will further cement our market leadership position in India. The acquisition will make PVR the undisputed leader in the South Indian market and provide an attractive platform for us to expand in that geography, which currently is highly underpenetrated in terms of multiplexes. This transaction is a significant step in helping us achieve our vision of having 1000 screens by 2020," said Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR Ltd.
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 09:40 pm

tags #movie business #PVR Cinemas #SPI Cinemas

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.