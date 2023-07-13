PVR cuts snack prices after viral tweet triggers backlash, offers 'bottomless popcorn'

PVR faced backlash over the high price of snacks and drinks at its multiplexes.

After facing a backlash over the exorbitant price of snacks at one of its multiplexes, PVR Cinemas on Wednesday announced a huge cut, offering snacks and drinks at, what it claims, an “unbeatable price”.

It all began earlier this month when a journalist shared a photo of the PVR Noida bill of his order for a tub of regular-sized cheese popcorn and the same-sized Pepsi to go with it. He said the cost of these snacks is almost equal to the price for an annual subscription of Amazon Prime.

“Rs 460 for 55 gm of cheese popcorn, Rs 360 for 600 ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida. That’s almost equal to annual subscription of @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable,” wrote Tridip K Mandal on Twitter and Instagram.

The tweet blew up, resonating with a large section of movie-goers who slammed multiplexes for the high cost of snacks and drinks.

Mandal’s tweet has over 2.5 million views, over 22,000 ‘likes’ and over 4,600 retweets.

“We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India,” PVR Cinemas tweeted on Wednesday, responding to the viral tweet.



The multiplex chain announced two offers: Rs 99 each for burger, samosa and 450 ml Pepsi-Sandwich combo from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 6 pm. The weekend offer includes “bottomless popcorn” with “unlimited refills” and “bottomless Pepsi” from Friday to Sunday.