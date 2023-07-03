Viral tweet on PVR Noida snack prices vs Amazon Prime subscription: ‘No wonder…’

Tridip Mandal was quite unhappy with snack prices and even compared them to an annual subscription of Amazon Prime Video. (Image: @tridipkmandal/Twitter)

It is safe to say that the footfall at cinema halls post Covid has seen a major drop. People now prefer to watch movies on OTT platforms in the comforts of their own home. Not just Covid but the exorbitant prices of snacks available at theatres has also raised some eyebrows. Well, something similar happened with a man Tridip K Mandal and he took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Tridip K Mandal, the creative head at The Quint went to the PVR at Mall of India in Noida to watch a movie. He decided to buy a regular cheese popcorn and the same-sized Pepsi to go with it. However, he was quite unhappy with the prices of the snacks and even compared them to an annual subscription of Amazon Prime Video.

While sharing a picture of the bill, Tridip wrote, “Rs 460 for 55gm of cheese popcorn, Rs 360 for 600ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida. That’s almost equal to annual subscription of @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable."

No points in guessing that the post grabbed a lot of eyeballs online. Social media users agreed with Mandal and slammed the cinema halls in the comments section.

“Capitalism at its finest,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “And then they write ‘enjoy the show’”

Totally! Went to PVR yesterday itself. A regular popcorn and Pepsi combo was 600 something. This is the smallest combo available," a third user quipped.

