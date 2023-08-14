Man gets 'bitten by bugs' at a PVR in Chennai, shares pic. What multiplex chain said

Vijay Kumar S had gone to the PVR located in Chennai’s VR Mall.

A journalist took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his experience after watching “Oppenheimer” at a PVR in Chennai. Vijay Kumar S, an associate editor at The Hindu, shared a picture of his arm riddled with bug bites. He had big, red splotches on his arm and complained about the same on the microblogging site.

Kumar had gone to the PVR located in Chennai’s VR Mall. “Watched #Oppenheimer @_PVRCinemas VR Mall #Chennai and this is the return gift #Bugs #PVR,” he wrote while sharing a picture of his arm.

The post obviously went viral online and grabbed a lot of eyeballs. It has also caught the attention of PVR Cinemas and they responded to the same. “Thanks for reaching out to us. The moment we received your concern, an extensive check was done yesterday, and we didn't find any issues related to insects and bed bugs. Please note that we have got a third-party audit done in the cinema to ensure everything is intact,” the multiplex chain wrote.

“And as per PVR's standards and as per the report our audi was insect and beg bug free. This may have been an allergic reaction or you may have got it from some other infested place,” PVR wrote further.



“Furthermore, we have been continuously running shows and we haven't received any complaints related to bed bugs or insect bites. Let us know if we can help in any way, we are just a text away,” the chain wrote.



Social media users were shocked after seeing the image and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“My God Did you sit through this? Should have raised it with them at the first bite,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Yesterday went for Jailer count 2 and same happened. And they started the movie 20 minutes late. Worst experience.”

This is not the first time that PVR has come under fire. Earlier in July, Tridip K Mandal, the creative head at The Quint tweeted about the exorbitant prices of a regular popcorn and a Pepsi at a PVR in Mall of India, Noida.

He compared the bill, which came out to be Rs 820 in total, to an annual subscription of Amazon Prime Video.