PVR launches four-screen multiplex in Faridabad

With this launch, PVR now operates 50 screens in 13 properties across Haryana

PVR Cinemas on February 5 announced the opening of its third property in Faridabad, Haryana at Pebble Downtown, Sector 12, Mathura Road. Strengthening its footprints across Haryana, PVR launched a four-screen multiplex equipped with “best-in-class theatrical solutions including SP4K next-generation laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp, and bright images”.

The audis feature advanced Dolby surround sound and next-generation 3D technology for an immersive experience, PVR Cinemas said.

The new multiplex in Haryana has a total seating capacity of 786 audiences and has last-row recliners.

With this launch, PVR now operates 50 screens in 13 properties across Haryana and 286 screens across 65 properties in North India. The launch also makes PVR the largest multiplex network with 912 screens at 183 properties in 78 cities across India and Sri Lanka.

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Limited said, “Our endeavour is to craft new experiences and innovation for movie lovers across the country. We are extremely delighted to introduce our 13th property in Haryana, which reiterates our commitment to strengthening our presence beyond metro cities. We are consciously foraying into the rapidly expanding sub-urban markets to address the growing demands for the big-screen movie-viewing experience from audiences.”

The multiplex chain said in a release: “The seating spaces with metal and teal colour give a rich and vibrant feeling while the elegant chandeliers and the custom artworks with a ‘V’ theme celebrating legendary actors and actresses enhance the beauty of the space. The concession serves a variety of menu options catering to varied choices of patrons. All the four audis are uniquely designed with colours of red, teal, purple, and gold to give them a distinct identity.”