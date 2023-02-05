English
    PVR launches four-screen multiplex in Faridabad

    The new multiplex in Haryana has a total seating capacity of 786 audiences and has last-row recliners.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST
    PVR Cinemas on February 5 announced the opening of its third property in Faridabad, Haryana at Pebble Downtown, Sector 12, Mathura Road. Strengthening its footprints across Haryana, PVR launched a four-screen multiplex equipped with “best-in-class theatrical solutions including SP4K next-generation laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp, and bright images”.

    The audis feature advanced Dolby surround sound and next-generation 3D technology for an immersive experience, PVR Cinemas said.

    With this launch, PVR now operates 50 screens in 13 properties across Haryana and 286 screens across 65 properties in North India. The launch also makes PVR the largest multiplex network with 912 screens at 183 properties in 78 cities across India and Sri Lanka.