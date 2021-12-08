MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Google Year in Search 2021: 'Jai Bhim', Shershaah', 'Radhe' most-searched films in India

Google Year in Search 2021: Indian Premier League, vaccine portal CoWIN, the T20 World Cup, Euro Cup and Tokyo Olympics are the overall top trending keywords on the search engine giant in India this year.

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 05:16 PM IST
Google year in search 2021: Suriya's

Google year in search 2021: Suriya's "Jai Bhim" topped the list of most-searched films in India.


Google has released several lists of the most-searched keywords, personalities, news events, movies and recipes of 2021 across countries.

Suriya-starrer Tamil superhit “Jai Bhim”, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer “Shershaah” and Salman Khan’s “Radhe” are the top three films that people in India Googled.

“Radhe” was followed by Bell Bottom in the fourth spot and Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”. Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller “Drishyam 2” was the eighth most-search film in India.

"Eternals" topped the global Google searches under the movies category. "Black Widow", "Dune", "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” are the other most-searched films across the world in 2021, Google said.

Here are the 10 most-Googled films in India in 2021:

  1. Jai Bhim

  2. Shershaah

  3. Radhe

  4. Bell Bottom

  5. Eternals

  6. Master

  7. Sooryavanshi

  8. Godzilla vs Kong

  9. Drishyam 2

  10. Bhuj: The Pride of India

Indian Premier League, vaccine portal CoWIN, the T20 World Cup, Euro Cup and Tokyo Olympics are the overall top trending keywords on the search engine giant in India this year.

Close

Related stories

Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra the topped the India list of the most-searched personalities in 2021. The javelin star was followed by actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a drugs-on-cruise case and subsequently released on bail. Also on the this list of personalities are Shehnaaz Gill, businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a porn films case, Tesla chief Elon Musk and actor Vicky Kaushal.

Among the most-searched questions in the “how to” list, a majority of Indians wanted to know “how to register for Covid vaccine”, “how to download vaccination certificate” and “how to increase oxygen level”.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google #Google Year In Search #Jai Bhim #Shershaah
first published: Dec 8, 2021 04:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.