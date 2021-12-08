Google Year in Search 2021: 'Jai Bhim', Shershaah', 'Radhe' most-searched films in India

Google year in search 2021: Suriya's "Jai Bhim" topped the list of most-searched films in India.

Google has released several lists of the most-searched keywords, personalities, news events, movies and recipes of 2021 across countries.

Suriya-starrer Tamil superhit “Jai Bhim”, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer “Shershaah” and Salman Khan’s “Radhe” are the top three films that people in India Googled.

“Radhe” was followed by Bell Bottom in the fourth spot and Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”. Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller “Drishyam 2” was the eighth most-search film in India.

"Eternals" topped the global Google searches under the movies category. "Black Widow", "Dune", "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” are the other most-searched films across the world in 2021, Google said.



Jai Bhim

Shershaah

Radhe

Bell Bottom

Eternals

Master

Sooryavanshi

Godzilla vs Kong

Drishyam 2

Bhuj: The Pride of India



Indian Premier League, vaccine portal CoWIN, the T20 World Cup, Euro Cup and Tokyo Olympics are the overall top trending keywords on the search engine giant in India this year.

Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra the topped the India list of the most-searched personalities in 2021. The javelin star was followed by actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a drugs-on-cruise case and subsequently released on bail. Also on the this list of personalities are Shehnaaz Gill, businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a porn films case, Tesla chief Elon Musk and actor Vicky Kaushal.