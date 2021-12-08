Google's list for top searches in 2021 is out. Check out top 10 searches for India

Google India has released its list of the most searched terms in India. (Representative image)

Google India on Wednesday announced the results for its Year in Search 2021, revealing what Indians searched for the most throughout the year across categories such as entertainment, news, sports, etc. Here's a break-up of the top 10 searches by Indians across all categories.

1. Indian Premier League (IPL)

2. CoWIN

3. ICC T20 World Cup

4. Euro Cup

5. Tokyo Olympics

6. COVID vaccine

7. Free Fire redeem code

8. Copa America

9. Neeraj Chopra

10. Aryan Khan

When it comes to looking for places or services under "Near me", here are the top 10 items Indians searched for in 2021:

1. COVID vaccine near me

2. COVID test near me

3. Food delivery near me

4. Oxygen cylinder near me

5. Covid hospital near me

6. Tiffin service near me

7. CT scan near me

8. Takeout restaurants near me

9. Fastag near me

10. Driving school near me

With the pandemic raging through all of 2021, it is not surprising that most of Google's top searches on "How to" featured Covid-related questions.

1. How to register for COVID vaccine

2. How to download vaccination certificate

3. How to increase oxygen level

4. How to link PAN with AADHAAR

5. How to make oxygen at home

6. How to buy dogecoin in india

7. How to make banana bread

8. How to check IPO allotment status

9. How to invest in bitcoin

10. How to calculate percentage of marks

The "What is" category featured a "mixed bag" collection of searches varying from "What is Squid Game" to "What is happening in Afghanistan".

1. What is black fungus

2. What is the factorial of hundred

3. What is Taliban

4. What is happening in Afghanistan

5. What is remdesivir

6. What is the square root of 4

7. What is steroid

8. What is toolkit

9. What is Squid Game

What is delta plus variant