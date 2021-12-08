MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Neeraj Chopra is Disney BYJU's Early Learn app's new brand ambassador

As Neeraj Chopra begins off season buildup in California, the Olympic javelin gold medallist spreads message of creative learning and the importance of sports.

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra won India a historic gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Chopra has since signed up with more than ten brands.

Neeraj Chopra won India a historic gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Chopra has since signed up with more than ten brands.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, represented by JSW Sports, has been announced as the brand ambassador for Disney BYJU's Early Learn app, as per a December 8 statement from JSW Sports.

As part of this two-year commitment, the Tokyo Games javelin winner will urge students to learn in creative and interactive ways. He will also spread the message of the importance of sports in their lives.

Expressing happiness over the association, Neeraj Chopra said, “As a sportsperson, there is nothing more encouraging than seeing children learn from an early age while getting the chance to instill the right values in them. In sport or life, learning and training go hand-in-hand, and I hope I can work with these children to get them engaged and more involved with the learning process."

JSW Sports CEO Mustafa Ghouse said, "While a lot has been written and said about Neeraj's historic achievement in Tokyo, the story behind how he got there is one that is truly inspirational, making him a great role model for the youth. We have been working closely with Neeraj to identify meaningful brand associations, and this partnership made a lot of sense since he has always wanted to work with kids."

According to the statement, Chopra has signed up with more than ten brands since the Olympics. He is back in training mode, however. This week, he shifted his training base to the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California along with his coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha.

Close

Related stories

First on Chopra's agenda is a three-month off-season training program to gear up for the 2022 calendar. The new season will see him compete in the World Championships and try to defend his Commonwealth Games and Asian Games gold medals from 2018.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #brand ambassador #Disney BYJU's Early Learn #e-learning app #JSW Sports #Neeraj Chopra
first published: Dec 8, 2021 06:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.