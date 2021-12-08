Neeraj Chopra is Disney BYJU's Early Learn app's new brand ambassador

Neeraj Chopra won India a historic gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Chopra has since signed up with more than ten brands.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, represented by JSW Sports, has been announced as the brand ambassador for Disney BYJU's Early Learn app, as per a December 8 statement from JSW Sports.

As part of this two-year commitment, the Tokyo Games javelin winner will urge students to learn in creative and interactive ways. He will also spread the message of the importance of sports in their lives.

Expressing happiness over the association, Neeraj Chopra said, “As a sportsperson, there is nothing more encouraging than seeing children learn from an early age while getting the chance to instill the right values in them. In sport or life, learning and training go hand-in-hand, and I hope I can work with these children to get them engaged and more involved with the learning process."

JSW Sports CEO Mustafa Ghouse said, "While a lot has been written and said about Neeraj's historic achievement in Tokyo, the story behind how he got there is one that is truly inspirational, making him a great role model for the youth. We have been working closely with Neeraj to identify meaningful brand associations, and this partnership made a lot of sense since he has always wanted to work with kids."

According to the statement, Chopra has signed up with more than ten brands since the Olympics. He is back in training mode, however. This week, he shifted his training base to the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California along with his coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha.