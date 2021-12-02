MARKET NEWS

YouTuber's 'Squid Game in real life' video crosses 135 million views. Watch

A total of 456 participated in YouTuber MrBeast's re-enactment "Squid Game". The video has garnered over 135 million views.

Shylaja Varma
December 02, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST
MrBeast, who has over 82 million subscribers, recreated

MrBeast, who has over 82 million subscribers, recreated "Squid Game" on YouTube. (Image credit: Screengrab from YouTube video by MrBeast)


A popular YouTuber has recreated “Squid Game”, the hit series from South Korea, on his channel, announcing a prize money of $456,000 (Rs. 3.41 crore) for the winner. MrBeast, who has over 82 million subscribers, shared the mega viral video last week.

A total of 456 participated in the re-enactment video on YouTube which has garnered over 135 million views (and counting) in just a week since its release on November 25.

The video, which is a little over 25 minutes, features the recreation of every set shown on “Squid Game”. The participants, in green tracksuits, complete to win the prize money. Unlike the Netflix show, losing participants don’t get killed in the YouTube version.

The first game is called “Red light green light” where contestants have to cross a red line within 30 minutes. Every player has a device strapped on them. It pops when they are eliminated, oozing out a brown liquid.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is among the world’s highest paid YouTubers. He was featured in Forbes’ list of top-earning YouTube stars of 2020.

He had reportedly earned $24 million June 2019 to June 2020.

"Squid Game", directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, became Netflix's most popular series at launch, drawing at least 111 million viewers into its dystopian nightmare.

The dystopian South Korean thriller sees hundreds of cash-strapped individuals pitted against each other in traditional children's games. The victor can earn millions, but losing players are killed. Games include marbles, tug of war, and red light, green light.

Earlier this month, Korean horror series “Hellbound” overtook “Squid Game” as the top television show on Netflix.
Tags: #MrBeast #Squid Game #YouTube
first published: Dec 2, 2021 12:10 pm

