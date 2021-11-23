MARKET NEWS

Entertainment

'Hellbound' overtakes 'Squid Game' as most popular Netflix series: report

"Hellbound" beat “Squid Game” on Netflix in 84 countries, including India, in just one day.

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST

"Hellbound" on Netflix is directed by Yeon Sang-ho. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by hongsick)

Korean horror series “Hellbound” has overtaken “Squid Game”, the mega hit series from South Korea, as the top television show on Netflix.

Hellbound” was the most popular series on the streaming platform on November 20, a day after its release, according to data by analytics company FlixPatrol.  The thriller beat “Squid Game” in 84 countries, including India, in just one day.

"Hellbound" is directed by Yeon Sang-ho known for blockbuster films like "Train to Busan" and "Peninsula". The series, which released on November 19, is about a religious group propagating the idea of divine justice as otherworldly beings suddenly appear around the world and condemn individuals to hell. It stars popular South Korean actors Yoo Ah-in, Park Jeong-min, Kim Hyun-joo, and Won Jin-a.

"Squid Game", directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, became Netflix's most popular series at launch, drawing at least 111 million viewers into its dystopian nightmare.

The dystopian South Korean thriller sees hundreds of cash-strapped individuals pitted against each other in traditional children's games. The victor can earn millions, but losing players are killed. Games include marbles, tug of war, and red light, green light.

Hellbound” had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 9.

(With inputs from AFP)
