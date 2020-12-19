MARKET NEWS

Forbes 10 Highest paid YouTube stars | With $29.5 million in earnings 9-year old Ryan Kaji tops the list

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2020 / 07:28 PM IST
Forbes listed out the top-earning YouTube stars of 2020, with an estimated total earning of over $200 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020. Nine-year-old Ryan Kaji, YouTube sensation from United States, has an estimated earning of $29.5 million. Ryan unboxes and reviews toys on his YouTube channel Ryan’s World, becoming the highest paid YouTuber. YouTube is by far the most popular online video property in the United States. According to the Statista, 77 percent of the U.S. internet users aged 15 to 25 years accessed YouTube. Here are the top 10 highest paid YouTube stars of 2020, during June 2019 to June 2020. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 10 | Jeffree Star | Earning: $15 million | Views: 600 million | Total subscribers: 16.9 million (Image: Twitter @JeffreeStar)
Rank 9 | David Dobrik | Earning: $15.5 million | Views: 2.7 billion | Subscribers: 18 million (Image: Twitter @DavidDobrik)
Rank 8 | Blippi (Stevin John) | Earning: $17 million | Views: 8.2 billion | Subscribers: 27.4 million (Image: Twitter @BlippiOfficial)
Rank 7 | Nastya (Anastasia Radzinskaya) | Earning: $18.5 million | Views: 39 billion | Subscribers: 190.6 million (Image: Facebook @ LikeNastyaSong)
Rank 6 | Preston Arsement | Earning: $19 million | Views: 3.3 billion | Subscribers: 33.4 million (Image: Twitter @Preston)
Rank 5 | Markiplier (Mark Fischbach) | Earning: $19.5 million | Views: 3.1 billion | Subscribers: 27.8 million (Image: Twitter @markiplier)
Rank 4 | Rhett and Link | Earning: $20 million | Views: 1.9 billion | Subscribers: 41.8 million (Image: Twitter @Mythical)
Rank 3 | Dude Perfect | Earning: $23 million | Views: 2.77 billion | Subscribers: 57.5 million (Image: Twitter @DudePerfect)
Rank 2 | Mr. Beast (Jimmy Donaldson) | Earning: $24 million | Views: 3 billion | Subscribers: 47.8 million (Image: Twitter @MrBeastYT)
Rank 1 | Ryan Kaji | Earning: $29.5 million | Views: 12.2 billion | Subscribers: 41.7 million (Image: Instagram)
first published: Dec 19, 2020 07:28 pm

