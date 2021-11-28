MARKET NEWS

'Aryan Khan was arrested only on basis of WhatsApp chat, so why no action against Amazon officials yet?': CAIT

In a tweet, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal drew comparisons with the Aryan Khan drugs case and demanded strict action against the e-commerce major.

Moneycontrol News
November 28, 2021 / 08:47 PM IST
Earlier, Madhya Pradesh police busted a racket of marijuana that was being sold as curry leaves through Amazon e-commerce portal. (Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has alleged discriminatory treatment by authorities in drug-trafficking case registered against Amazon.

In a tweet, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal drew comparisons with the Aryan Khan drugs case and demanded strict action against the e-commerce major. Khandelwal also tagged Home Minster Amit Shah, urging him to take action in this issue.

"In drug case #AryanKhan was arrested only on WhatsApp chat but what is the reason that Madhya Pradesh police named Amazon officials in the case of cannabis sale #FIR but not arrested yet? Home Minister Mr. @AmitShah should take action in this matter," read his tweet.

In another tweet on November 27, Khandelwal had asked if Amazon was above the law?

Recently, Madhya Pradesh Police busted an alleged racket of the sale of marijuana through Amazon India's platform and has arrested three persons. Police has named Amazon India and its executive directors as accused in this case.

On November 24, CAIT held protests across 500 districts against Amazon for allegedly selling illegal items on its e-commerce portal.

The trading community had listed three reasons for their protest against Amazon: selling drugs on their platform, selling chemicals used in making bombs, and against the GST Council for the hike in rates for textile and footwear.

The traders’ body had earlier said that if marijuana can be sold through their portal then “they would be encouraged to trade in illegal supply of arms or other anti-national activists and money laundering.”
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.