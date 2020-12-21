How to link PAN with Aadhaar, check PAN-Aadhaar linking status

The income tax department has extended the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking till March 31, 2021. It is mandatory to link Aadhaar card with PAN card for filing of income tax returns (ITR) after the 2018 Supreme Court verdict on constitutional validity of Aadhaar. The interlinking is done automatically during the application stage for new applicants of PAN card.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes declared that all Indian citizens must link their PAN and Aadhaar card before the said deadline. People who fail to do so won't be able to file their income tax and their PAN will no longer be operative.

You can check PAN-Aadhaar linking status on the Income Tax India website. Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ and then, click on ‘Click here’, which is above the section where you fill your PAN and Aadhaar details. The new webpage will ask you for your PAN and Aadhaar number. Fill in the details and click on ‘View Link Aadhaar status’. If your PAN-Aadhaar is linked, the screen should show a confirmation message with the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.

In case you haven’t applied for linking PAN to Aadhaar card, there are various ways to do it.

-PAN-Aadhaar card linking via SMS:

For linking Aadhaar card and PAN via SMS, the user needs to ensure that both the documents are registered under the same name. Your mobile number should also be the same as the one registered for Aadhaar.

If the requirements are in check, open the messaging app and type UIDAI space 12-digit Aadhaar card number space 10-character alphanumeric PAN details and send it to 567678 or 56161. For Example, if your Aadhar number is 109876543210, and your PAN is ABCD1234E, then send type UIDAI space 109876543210 ABCD1234E and send it to 567678 or 56161.

After sending the SMS, you will be notified after the PAN-Aadhaar linking is done successfully.

The other way to link Aadhaar and PAN is via the Income Tax Department of India website.

-To link PAN-Aadhaar card online:

Visit the IT website at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Click on 'Link Aadhaar’ on the left side under the ‘Quick Links’ section.

Fill in the PAN, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name as per the Aadhaar card, etc.

You need to fill in the captcha or request for an OTP on the registered mobile number, following which, if the details match, your PAN-Aadhaar linking will be successful.

-To link PAN with Aadhaar manually:

You can visit a service centre for PAN, if you wish to link your PAN card and Aadhaar manually. 'Annexure-I' form to be filled along with supporting documents - copy of PAN card and Aadhaar card. An individual is required to pay a prescribed fee to them as it is not free of charge like online services.

-To link your PAN with Aadhaar for registered users:

Your PAN must be already linked with your Aadhaar, if you are already a registered user of the income tax e-filing website. By visiting the income tax e-filing website, you can check if your Aadhaar is already linked to your PAN.

A form will appear where you will be required to enter information- name, date of birth, and gender, if your PAN is not linked to Aadhaar. A success message will be displayed on your screen after clicking on submit.

-To link your PAN with Aadhaar for non-registered users:

You can visit to the income tax department's e-filing portal to link your PAN with Aadhaar

Click on Link Aadhaar section

PAN number, Aadhaar number and name to be filled

Enter Captcha Code and click Link Aadhaar after verifying all the details

The linking will be done after the I-T department will validate your name, date of birth and gender against Aadhaar details.