Good Newwz for Akshay Kumar: Actor scores 14th century after film hits Rs 100 crore mark

After a rocking 2018, when he scored a hat-trick of successes with PadMan, Gold and 2.0 (Hindi), Akshay Kumar made 2019 even bigger with as many as four massive hits. After Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4, he has now scored huge with Good Newwz – thus getting his fourth century in a single calendar year.

This is an unprecedented feat as no superstar has ever done that since the creation of the Rs 100 crore club by Aamir Khan's Ghajini more than a decade ago.

The film, which is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta, has seen one of the best first weeks of 2019.

In the process, it has already crossed the lifetime total of other Akshay Kumar biggies such as Jolly LLB 2, Housefull 2, Holiday, Housefull 3 and Gold, climbing to a spot way up in the charts. It is next only to Airlift and Rustom, which pretty much tells the tale.

Let's take a look at the first week collections of Akshay Kumar biggies:

Housefull 4 – Rs 208.50 crore

Mission Mangal – Rs 203 crore

2.0 (Hindi) – Rs 189 crore

Kesari – Rs 154.42 crore

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha – Rs 134.25 crore

Rowdy Rathore – Rs 133 crore

Airlift – Rs 129 crore

Rustom – Rs 128 crore

Good Newwz – Rs 127.90 crore

Jolly LLB 2 – Rs 117 crore

Housefull 2 – Rs 116 crore

Holiday – Rs 113 crore

Housefull 3 – Rs 109 crore

Gold – Rs 105 crores

The manner in which the Raj Mehta-directed film is going, it will comfortably go past the lifetime numbers of 2.0 (Hindi) as well, wherefrom it could throw a challenge to Mission Mangal and Housefull 4.

What is further remarkable is the fact that when the final tally comes out, Akshay Kumar would have, in his kitty, each of the three biggest grossers in a single calendar year – again an unprecedented feat.

This isn't all, as Good Newwz is also Akshay Kumar's 14th century, which is the second highest in the industry after Salman Khan, who has 15 centuries to his name.

The two superstars would be finding themselves neck-and-neck post-release of Sooryavanshi as Akshay Kumar is likely to take the film past the Rs 100 crore mark.

After that, it would be battle royale between Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan as their Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe respectively would be seeing a face-off on Eid 2020.