Game on: BGMI tournaments are back; prize pool to get bigger after trial period

Esports industry is readying its BGMI tournament lineup as the game has made a come back in India.

Fight nights are back. Just a month after the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was lifted, even if it is for a 90-day trial period, e-sports arenas are being cleared with two major events organised featuring the online multiplayer game.

BGMI is the made-for-India version of PUBG (Player Unknown Battlegrounds). PUBG, the wildly popular video game released by China’s Tencent, was among a slate of Chinese apps that were banned by the government in 2020 amid rising tensions with the neighbouring country. BGMI itself was banned in India on July 28 last year.

More BGMI tournaments are in the pipeline with e-sports firms readying their line-up. Gaming company Nodwin, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, is the latest to announce a BGMI tournament in partnership with e-sports content platform Rooter with a prize pool of Rs 27 lakh. The first BGMI tournament after the lifting of the ban was by e-sports and gaming firm Skyesports with a prize pool of Rs 25 lakh.

Makers of BGMI Krafton said that they have several interesting tournaments in the pipeline. "In 2023, we aim to bring together players from diverse backgrounds, including both professional-level participants and gaming enthusiasts, through a range of tournaments," Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton, Inc. India, told Moneycontrol.

Skyesports that recently wrapped up the Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) is planning more tournaments. "SCS clocked in 30 million viewership (online). The top two teams of this online tournament have qualified for the Skyesports Championship 5.0, which will happen later this year as a LAN event," said Shiva Nandy, founder and CEO, Skyesports.

Local area network (LAN) events are when gamers come together on the ground to compete.

E-sports and livestreaming platform Loco, which had partnered with Skyesports for SCS, said that its upcoming events include various BGMI tournaments, scrims and watch parties in the coming months. Scrims refers to practice games between two teams.

"Our upcoming Upthrust Esports ‘Challengers Showdown’ will take place from June 20 to July 2. This event will feature a prize pool of Rs 10 lakh. With BGMI's comeback, we can look forward to a rise in leagues and tournaments along with increase in user engagement, esports viewership," said Ashwin Suresh, founder, Loco.

He added that last year, the platform had witnessed a record-breaking 100 million views during the BGMI Master Series 2022 (June 24 to July 10) with over 258,000 concurrent live views (refers to viewers watching a stream each second) for a single esports broadcast. "This was a popular event and we are expecting to touch similar benchmarks with its (BGMI) return," he said.

"BGMI was a part of the first seasons of the Penta Amateur League (March 2022) and Penta Collegiate League (June 2022) and we had a BGMI invitational too. We look forward to having BGMI in season 2 of our leagues. We are also looking forward to having BGMI in our tournament IPs, Penta Invitational and Penta Challenge," said Kiran Noojibail, co-founder and head of e-sports at Penta Esports.

The Esports Club, is also preparing its BGMI line-up. "We're collaborating with our partners to organise a series of e-sports tournaments on BGMI. These initiatives will provide a platform not only for professional teams but also for amateur and aspiring gamers. We have several tournaments in the pipeline," said Ishaan Arya, company's co-founder and head of business development.

The return of BGMI and the upcoming tournaments are also boosting player confidence. "The revival of BGMI creates new opportunities through prize money, streaming revenue, brand partnerships and endorsements," said Akshat Goel, aka SOUL AkshaT, from Team SOUL, one of the top BGMI teams.

BGMI players receive salaries from e-sports firms they sign up with and also earn via the prize pool. In addition, the gamers also make money through streaming and brand sponsorship deals that are split between the esports firm and the player. It is estimated that there are 30-32 BGMI teams in India out of which 16 are considered in the Tier I category. Players in this category get Rs 1-1.5 lakh a month as salary.

The BGMI ban led to this revenue stream drying up. "In addition to the financial impact, the ban on BGMI caused many esports athletes to miss out on the opportunity to compete on an international level. Now as BGMI tournaments are being organised, it will provide more opportunities for me and other athletes to compete and potentially earn a living through e-sports," said Robin Singh Shekhawat, captain of the Gods Reign BGMI team.

Prize pool to get bigger

The esports industry expects the prize pool to swell and see more sponsors come on board after the three-month trial period.

"The presence of numerous tournaments already lined up indicates the growing interest and investment in the game. The assurance that BGMI is here to stay will help to engage in more investment and partnerships. Prize money of BGMI tournaments can go up from Rs 10 lakh, Rs 25 lakh to crores once the game clears the three-month trial period in the country," said Lokesh Suji, director, Esports Federation of India and vice president of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF).

He said that BGMI enjoys the stature of cricket in e-sports when it comes to player base, viewership and brand sponsorships.

"We have organized numerous tournaments for BGMI in the past, featuring substantial prize pools and we will continue with the same momentum this year also," said Sohn.

BGMI was the first game to air on television and it had recorded 200 million viewers. The game, which was launched in India in 2021, registered over 100 million users in a year's time. Nearly half of all mobile gamers from India had played BGMI 12 months prior to the game's ban, according to report by Niko Partners. BGMI is also estimated to have recorded about $33 million in in-app spending from July 2021 to July 2022, according to intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Brands and sponsors

Krafton had recently announced a collaborative event with automobile manufacturer Bugatti that started on June 20 and will go on till August 6.

BGMI brings in considerably higher viewership than other esports titles, said Noojibail of Penta Esports. "Now that it is back, at least for now, we expect to see more brands, including the non-endemic (brands that are not directly linked to gaming or e-sports) ones to explore opportunities in this space," he added.

The recently concluded SCS had sponsors including Tecno, AMD, Zebronics and Flipkart. "With the audience that BGMI commands, onboarding brands is certainly easier and this was a challenge when the game was banned in India. We are seeing an upward trend in terms of brand partnership especially after the viewership numbers that the tournament (SCS) recorded and see many brands want to tap into BGMI," said Skyesports' Nandy.