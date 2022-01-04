From SRK to Virat Kohli, celebrities who featured the most in T20 World Cup ads

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan pauses during an interview with Reuters at Madame Tussauds in London, Britain April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay - RTX29TPF

More celebrities featured in TV advertisements during the T20 World Cup, one of the biggest cricket tournaments last year, than during the event held in 2016.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan topped the list of film stars endorsing products and services, while Indian cricket test skipper Virat Kohli had the largest share among sports celebrities.

Shah Rukh Khan led the film brigade with a 14 percent share of ad volumes during last year’s T20 World Cup, followed by Kareena Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal with a 7 percent share each. Ajay Devgn and Jim Sarbh also made it in the top five with a share of 6 percent each, according to data by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research, an audience measurement analysis firm.

Advertising volumes refer to their duration on television in seconds.

While Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal endorsed three advertisers, the other celebrities in the top five endorsed one advertiser each.

During the T20 World Cup of 2016, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Namit Das had topped the list with 16 percent share of ad volumes, followed by Amol Palekar at 8 percent and Ajay Devgn at 7 percent.

While film personalities continued to dominate ad volumes last year, the share of sports celebrities widened to 29 percent from 16 percent during the T20 World Cup of 2016.

Among sports celebrities, Kohli had the highest ad volume share at 18 percent, followed by Jasprit Bumrah at 17 percent. Others in the top five were Olympic gold javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly, with 14 percent, 10 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

Comparatively, during the 2016 tournament, MS Dhoni led with a 33 percent share followed by Andre Russell, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at 12 percent each and Sunil Chhetri at 11 percent.

Overall, the share of celebrity-endorsed ads during the T20 World Cup 2021 was 56 percent compared with 39 percent in 2016.

The number of celebrities featuring in advertisements during the T20 World Cup last year was 33 percent higher than in the 2016 tournament.

Actors and sports personalities together accounted for 82 percent of the volumes in celebrity-endorsed ads during the T20 World Cup last year. The number of advertisers with celebrities for endorsements during the T20 World Cup was up 17 percent last year from 2016 levels. Cred and PhonePe were among the top advertisers that preferred celebrities for endorsements.

In terms of overall ad volumes per match, T20 World Cup 2021 saw a 19 percent growth from 2016.