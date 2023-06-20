'Ramayana not for entertainment': Dipika Chikhlia reacts to 'Adipurush' controversy

"Adipurush" has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters from the much-loved mythological epic.

The Ramayana is not for entertainment and filmmakers should avoid coming up with new iterations every few years, actor Dipika Chikhlia, who became famous for her role as Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan" 36 years ago, said.

Wading into the controversy over "Adipurush", she said any kind of deviance from the Hindu epic will encounter criticism.

"Every time it is going to come back on screen, be it for TV or movie, it is going to have something which is going to hurt people because you are not going to make a replica of the Ramayana that we made," Chikhlia told PTI.

According to her, every filmmaker has their perspective and they want to make something different.

"(But) what really pains me is why are we constantly trying to make Ramayana every year or two years. Ramayana is not (for) entertainment value; it is something that you learn from. It is a book which is being passed down to us by generations and this is what our 'sanskars' (values) are all about," she said.

Chikhlia hasn't watched "Adipurush" and, given the negative buzz, is unlikely to do so.

"Possibly that also clouded my judgment. I am shooting round-the-clock, so time is a big constraint for me. So, when I actually watch it, (then) I will possibly be in a better frame of mind to talk about "Adipurush"," she said.

"At this point, I have nothing to share. People are coming to me about it, the scenes and everything, and a lot of people from the press too, but I have no clue about it (the film)," Chikhlia added.

