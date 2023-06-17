'They could have been careful': 'Ramayan' series director reacts to 'Adipurush' backlash

Moti Sagar said creating "Ramayan" as a TV serial gave them the opportunity to go into the depth of the mythological epic, which he felt was difficult to do in a "three-hour film".

Moti Sagar, one of the directors of the iconic show "Ramayan", said that "Adipurush" team could have been careful in their approach towards making the mythological epic

Sagar said creating Ramayan as a TV serial gave them the opportunity to go into the depth of the mythological epic, which is difficult to do in a "three-hour film".

"This is a totally different genre. I would not compare "Ramayan" that we made with this film. I've heard that a lot of effort has gone into the making of this movie, the music and everything. The big stars, they all have worked hard," Sagar told PTI.

"Certain dialogues, which I am reading on the news and on Twitter, I can say they could have been careful. He (writer) must have thought of making the film more attractive for the common man, who speaks such language," the director-producer added.

Directed by Om Raut, "Adipurush" has been criticised on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the "Lanka Dahan" sequence, among others.

Many viewers pointed out the oversimplified language used by the characters, especially Hanuman played by Devdatta Nage. Moti Sagar said the makers approached the film like a superhero movie to connect with the younger audience.

"They would have thought that today's generation will accept something which is like Marvel comics and other things, something that will connect more with them. Perhaps, they thought they can tell the same story of "Ramayana" but in their language, so people will understand it better," he added.

Also read: Man gives negative review of 'Adipurush', gets beaten up in public. Video