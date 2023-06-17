Man gives negative review of 'Adipurush', gets beaten up in public. Video

The man, who gave a negative review of "Adipurush", was beaten up by fans around him. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@iShekhab).

Friday saw the release of the much-awaited Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer "Adipurush". Wild celebrations were seen post the release of the movie but amidst the joy, one incident caught the eye when a fan was seen on camera criticising the movie.

In a video released on Twitter, the man can be seen giving the movie review in Telugu, which irked one of the fans who had gathered around him and at the end of the video, he was beaten up by some of the other fans who had surrounded him.

"Prabhas did not suit in the (Ram) get up. He was like a king and there was royalty in the Baahubali movie. He was taken for this (Ram) role by seeing his performance. Om Raut failed to show Prabhas properly," the man said in the video, leading to the argument and later the altercation.



The video generated numerous responses, many of whom criticised those who physically assaulted the fan for his views.

"The fans in southern states are fanatics on another level. This is nothing. Try criticizing Rajnikanth in front of his fans. They may actually try to murder you," one user wrote.

"Indians don’t know the difference between reality and fiction. Imagine doing all this for person who doesn’t even know you exist. Arrest these idiots," another fan wrote.

