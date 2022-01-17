MARKET NEWS

'The Disciple' actor Aditya Modak among NYT critics' picks for 2022 Oscar nominees

Oscars 2022: While Aditya Modak has been named under the Best Actor nominees’ wishlist, "The Disciple" would’ve been nominated for Best Picture and Best Screenplay, if the NYT critics had their way.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
Aditya Modak as Sharad in

Aditya Modak as Sharad in "The Disciple", the story of a classical music student torn between tradition and the desire for quick validation.

Critically acclaimed Marathi film “The Disciple” and its lead actor, classical musician Aditya Modak, are among the New York Times’ critics’ picks for the 2022 Academy Awards nominations. While Modak has been named under the Best Actor nominees’ wishlist, the film would’ve been nominated for Best Picture and Best Screenplay, if the NYT critics had their way.

In “The Disciple”, Aditya Modak, 33, plays a classical musician navigating the insecurities of talent and ability, and challenges of the classical music tradition and demands of everyday life in Mumbai.

The film is directed by Chaitanya Tamhane. Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón is the executive producer.

Apart from Modak, “The Disciple” stars actors Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, and Kiran Yadnyopavit. The film, which dropped on Netflix in April 2021, has been produced by actor Vivek Gomber (Sir) through his Zoo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

“The Disciple” is Tamhane's follow-up to his debut feature “Court” which was screened in the Orizzonti (Horizons) category at Venice in 2016.

Critically acclaimed Tamil drama “Koozhangal (Pebbles)”, which was India's official entry in the international feature film category at the Academy Awards this year, is out of the Oscar race.

The final list of Oscar nominations will be revealed on February 8, and the awards will be handed out on March 27.

The New York Times’ chief movie critics, Manohla Dargis and AO Scott, listed films and actors who they felt deserved a nomination at the Oscar awards this year. Other picks for Best Actor nominees include Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Japanese actor Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Apart from “The Disciple” for the Best Picture nominees’ wishlist, the NYT has named “Drive My Car”, “Passing”, “The Power of the Dog”, “Azor”, and “Annette” among others.
Tags: #Academy Awards #Aditya Modak #Koozhangal #New York Times #Oscar Awards #The disciple
