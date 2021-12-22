MARKET NEWS

English
Oscars 2022 shortlist: Tamil drama Koozhangal out of race, documentary Writing With Fire makes the cut

Indian documentary feature Writing With Fire has entered the next round, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists on December 22.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
A still from Writing With Fire. (Image source: www.writingwithfire.in)

A still from Writing With Fire. (Image source: www.writingwithfire.in)

Critically acclaimed Tamil drama Koozhangal (Pebbles), which was India's official entry in the international feature film category at the 2022 Academy Awards, is out of the Oscar race.

However, Indian documentary feature Writing With Fire has entered the next round. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists on December 22.

Koozhangal is helmed by first-time director Vinothraj PS. The film follows the story of an alcoholic man and his son, who set off to bring their wife/mother back home after she goes to her parents’ home. The film was screened at several international film festivals, including the prestigious International Film Festival of Rotterdam, where it became the first Tamil film to win the Tiger Awards, and the Shanghai Film Festival. It was also recently nominated for the Spirit Awards in the US, which are held a day before the Oscars.

Writing With Fire chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India's only newspaper run by Dalit women. The documentary is directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, also debutants. The film follows this ambitious group led by their chief reporter, Meera, as the team switches from print to digital in order to stay relevant.

In the international feature film category, 15 films are still in the running for the top prize. Films from 92 countries were eligible in the category. Japanese film Drive My Car, Flee representing Denmark, Asghar Farhadi's A Hero from Iran, and The Hand of God hailing from Italy are billed as frontrunners in this category. Great Freedom (Austria), Playground (Belgium), I'm Your Man (Germany), Hive (Kosovo), Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico), The Worst Person in the World (Norway), Plaza Catedral (Panama), Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan), Compartment No. 6 (Finland), Lamb (Iceland), and The Good Boss (Spain) are also part of this line-up, news agency PTI reported.

The Academy also announced shortlists in eight other categories for the upcoming awards ceremony: documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live-action short film, sound and visual effects.

The final nominations will be announced on February 8, with the awards ceremony scheduled to be held on March 27.

(With PTI inputs)
