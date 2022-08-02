Elon Musk’s father says he is not proud of his billionaire son because…

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, says he’s not proud of his billionaire son alone because the whole Musk family has achieved remarkable things. According to him, in fact, the Tesla and SpaceX chief is unhappy with his own career progress.

The 76-year-old Errol Musk made the remarks on Australia's ‘The Kyle and Jackie O Show.’ During the 20-minute interview, he touched upon a wide range of subjects, including the children he fathered with his stepdaughter.

But when asked if he was proud of Elon Musk -- the eldest of his three children with Maye Musk -- Errol replied: “No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something.”

The elder Musk said that he and his children with his first wife – Elon, Kimbal and Tosca – have seen and done a lot of things together like travelling to China, the Amazon rainforests and other places, but admitted that Elon may have accomplished more than his siblings.

“They’ve seen a lot of things, and we’ve done a lot of things together,” said Errol Musk. “But Elon has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark.”

Despite his success, Elon Musk is "not as happy as he'd like to be" because he "feels like he's behind schedule,” his father said during the interview.

"Where he is now, he would have liked to have been there five years ago,” said Errol.

“He is frustrated with progress and it’s understandable,” he added. “I know it sounds crazy, but we tend to think like that as a family. He’s 50 now and I still think of him as a little boy. But he’s 50, I mean that’s an old man.”

At another point in the interview, Errol said his younger son Kimbal is his “pride and joy” – referring to him as a billionaire, although Forbes estimates Kimbal’s net worth to be around $700 million.