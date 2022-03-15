Delhi vs Mumbai, which city is hotter? Twitter debates amid rising temperatures

Both Delhi and Mumbai are seeing rising temperatures in March.

Delhi recorded its highest minimum temperature of the season at 33 degrees on Monday, the weather office said. Many residents of the city were not too happy with the gradual rise in temperature, with many complaining that the national capital’s spring season is short-lived.

Tuesday also remained warm with the minimum temperature in the morning settling at 18.9 degrees. With clear skies, the maximum temperature is likely to be higher than Monday’s and could hover around 34 degrees.

Mumbai too is seeing rising temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heatwave-like conditions in parts of Mumbai, neighbouring Thane and Raigad.

Residents of Delhi and the financial capital took to Twitter to rant about the weather.

Abhishek Asthana, co-founder of pseudonymous social network Zorro, tweeted, “Bombay weather in Delhi.”



And Delhi weather in Mumbai....almost 40degree already...

— S (@shilpabinod) March 15, 2022

Several responses to this remark appear to from Mumbai residents who said it’s the other way round, with Mumbai weather similar to that of Delhi summer.



Delhi weather in Bombay! 40 C March 15, 2022





Delhi’s temperature is inspired by Crypto movements. 50% increase in a single day! God, pl put an upper circuit here of max 5%. pic.twitter.com/7i42c8l1Pg

— Vikas Singh (vikas.bloquelabs.eth) (@HeyVixon) March 14, 2022

“The next three months are going to be literal hell. If Mumbai is so bad I shudder to think of the road ahead for Delhiites,” Twitter user Aditi said.

To this, Delhi resident Debeshi Gooptu replied, “Peculiar weather in Delhi. I put the fan on and then I feel cold.”



Peculiar weather in Delhi. I put the fan on and then I feel cold. — Debeshi Gooptu (@DebeshiGooptu) March 15, 2022





A good day to remember the tree and the shadow. The only place on the beach today where one can manage to sit. #Mumbai #Mumbaiweather pic.twitter.com/lCEPBXJCHo

— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) March 15, 2022

Last year, Delhi’s maximum temperature for the season reached 35 degrees by March 12. In 2020, Delhi recorded a high of 30 degrees in March. "In 2019, we did not record a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius till March 23. In 2020 and 2021, we had rains but this time the month has been drier," said a Met department official.