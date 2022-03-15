English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Delhi vs Mumbai, which city is hotter? Twitter debates amid rising temperatures

    Residents of Delhi and Mumbai took to Twitter to rant about the weather.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 15, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST
    Both Delhi and Mumbai are seeing rising temperatures in March.

    Both Delhi and Mumbai are seeing rising temperatures in March.


    Delhi recorded its highest minimum temperature of the season at 33 degrees on Monday, the weather office said. Many residents of the city were not too happy with the gradual rise in temperature, with many complaining that the national capital’s spring season is short-lived.

    Tuesday also remained warm with the minimum temperature in the morning settling at 18.9 degrees. With clear skies, the maximum temperature is likely to be higher than Monday’s and could hover around 34 degrees.

    Mumbai too is seeing rising temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heatwave-like conditions in parts of Mumbai, neighbouring Thane and Raigad.

    Residents of Delhi and the financial capital took to Twitter to rant about the weather.

    Abhishek Asthana, co-founder of pseudonymous social network Zorro, tweeted, “Bombay weather in Delhi.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Several responses to this remark appear to from Mumbai residents who said it’s the other way round, with Mumbai weather similar to that of Delhi summer.



    “The next three months are going to be literal hell. If Mumbai is so bad I shudder to think of the road ahead for Delhiites,” Twitter user Aditi said.

    To this, Delhi resident Debeshi Gooptu replied, “Peculiar weather in Delhi. I put the fan on and then I feel cold.”


    Last year, Delhi’s maximum temperature for the season reached 35 degrees by March 12. In 2020, Delhi recorded a high of 30 degrees in March. "In 2019, we did not record a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius till March 23. In 2020 and 2021, we had rains but this time the month has been drier," said a Met department official.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi Weather #mumbai #Mumbai weather #Weather
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 12:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.