Woman attacks strangers in New York park in unprovoked rampage. Video

The rampage began around 4 pm when the woman launched her attack on unsuspecting individuals. (Image: @CrimeInNYC/Twitter)

A serene Sunday afternoon in Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park turned into a scene of chaos and fear as a disturbed woman unleashed a rampage of violence and aggression, leaving park-goers and nearby businesses in a state of shock. The horrifying incident, captured on video and witnessed by numerous individuals, unfolded with a series of disturbing acts that seemed to target innocent bystanders.

The tumultuous episode began around 4 pm when the woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, launched her attack on unsuspecting individuals in the park.

In a display of wanton aggression, she reportedly approached a woman sitting on the grass, violently yanking her hair and dragging her several inches.

As the chaos unfolded, the woman's aggression escalated, with her next target being a mother who was cradling her baby in her arms. Witnesses gasped and shouted in disbelief as the assailant lunged towards the mother and child. The prompt reaction of onlookers seemed to deter the attacker, forcing her to abandon her assault and search for her next victim.

The video footage further reveals the woman's erratic behaviour as she proceeded to go beyond the confines of the park to unleash her anger. She callously smashed a drink onto the pavement and brazenly stole a man's newspaper, ripping it to shreds.

The rampage spilled onto the neighbouring streets, where the assailant targeted a restaurant occupied by diners. Witnesses captured footage of the woman overturning a sidewalk table, sending chairs flying and smashing glassware.

Two officers managed to catch the disturbed woman, handcuffing her. A bystander, witnessing the chaos, approached the officers and urged them not to release the assailant.

"You don't go around beating up strange people in the street—like seven people—pulling their hair, dragging them everywhere," the bystander stated.

The assailant shouted back at the bystander, "Nobody died, b—h, nobody."

Eventually the woman was taken into custody and transported to Bellevue Hospital for a comprehensive medical evaluation.